The head of the Ukrainian “Naftogaz” called a mockery of Germany’s demand for “Nord Stream-2”

“We expect the European Commission to have a very strong position on the application of EU rules to the entire pipeline, and not only to this, but to all pipelines that connect Russia and the EU,” Vitrenko said and added that Kiev considers “Northern stream-2 “does not comply with EU rules.

Vitrenko also called on the West to apply additional sanctions against Russia if Moscow continues to use gas supplies “as a weapon.” He noted that Russia fulfills its treaty obligations only under long-term contracts. At the same time, deliveries in the spot markets decreased three times, despite the surge in demand, he said.

“For example, they want to help Serbian politicians before some elections, so they sell gas at non-market discounts. Or they want to punish Moldova for its geopolitical choice and immediately demand high prices, repayment of debts from the past, ”Vitrenko added.

In July 2021, the United States and Germany agreed to complete the construction of Nord Stream 2 without imposing additional sanctions. In exchange, the countries decided to achieve a 10-year extension of the gas transit contract between Russia and Ukraine.

The laying of the Nord Stream 2 pipes was completed on September 6, and the first string of the pipeline was filled with gas in mid-October.

In mid-November, Germany temporarily suspended the certification process for Nord Stream 2 AG as the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The German regulator believes that the company should have an organizational form that complies with the laws of the country. The certification process will continue after the operator establishes a subsidiary for the German section of the pipeline.

Vitrenko noted that the German subsidiary of Nord Stream 2 AG will be responsible only for a small section of the pipeline in Germany, and added that Kiev opposes such an approach.

Preview photo: nord-stream2.com