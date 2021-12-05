The head of VTB said that there will be no double-digit inflation rate

Inflation in Russia may rise to 8% by the end of the year, but double-digit figures are not expected, VTB head Andrei Kostin said on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “.
“If we get inflation around 8%, this could be a ceiling. I don’t think we will crawl to double digits, ”he said (quoted by TASS).
According to Kostin, interest rates on both loans and deposits will rise. “Miracles do not happen, money has become more expensive, but, accordingly, the rates on deposits will grow. Therefore, citizens who keep their money in banks will also receive more. Direct communication, ”said Kostin.
The main challenge in the global economy in 2022 will be the stabilization of the inflation rate without excessive cooling of the economy, Kostin previously told reporters on the sidelines of the investment forum “VTB Capital” “Russia is calling!”
Inflation in Russia is now high, but there is no “sharp surge”, noted also the press secretary of the President of the country Dmitry Peskov.
According to Peskov, the measures taken by the government are helping to avoid sharp spikes in inflation in Russia. Nevertheless, the growth rate of consumer prices is now “higher than we would like” and “than planned.” This has negative consequences, the Kremlin spokesman added.
According to the Central Bank’s forecast, at the end of 2021, inflation in Russia will amount to 7.4-7.9% and will return to the target only in the second half of 2022. The Ministry of Economic Development expects that the indicator will be at the level of 7.4%, but on November 24, the head of the department Maxim Reshetnikov exceeded this value.
Vladimir Putin named several reasons for the high inflation. Among them are a shortage of a number of goods amid the disruption of supply chains due to closed borders and current coronavirus restrictions, soft budgetary policies pursued in most developed countries, “large-scale infusion of funds into the economy” and the global energy crisis.