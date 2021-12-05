The immunologist suggested that the omicron strain has already penetrated into Russia

A new rise in the incidence of coronavirus can be expected in late January-early February 2022. Such a forecast in an interview with radio Sputnik was made by the candidate of medical sciences, immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov.

He noted that in recent weeks there has been a noticeable decline in the incidence. Until the end of December, according to Kryuchkov, less than 30 thousand new cases per day can be expected. But the next rise in incidence may begin at the end of January.

At the same time, the immunologist is confident that the omicron strain will penetrate into Russia in the near future. If you have not already penetrated. “By the end of January – beginning of February, we should expect a noticeable increase in the incidence of coronavirus,” Kryuchkov said.

He noted that the example of South Africa shows that the omicron very quickly replaced the delta strain. “Most likely, during these two months, the omicron will displace the delta in Russia and will dominate,” Kryuchkov said. And he added that the time before the New Year and New Year’s holidays is a good time to be vaccinated or revaccinated, thus protecting yourself from a new outbreak of the disease.

“Now there is just a decline in the incidence, and there is time for the specific immunity to work before the start of the next wave,” said Kryuchkov. The expert also advised to observe individual safety measures – to avoid crowds, if possible, not to use transport during rush hour and to maintain a social distance of three or more meters.