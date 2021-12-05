The Kremlin answered the question about the chances for the face-to-face summit of Putin and Biden – RBK

According to Peskov, Vladimir Putin will discuss the situation in Ukraine and relations between Russia and NATO, “provocative actions of the alliance.” Ushakov reported that the presidents will also discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Iran.

When asked whether it is possible to discuss the most important topics in the teleconference mode, the presidential aide replied: “It’s easy. Why not? “

Last week, The Washington Post reported that a face-to-face meeting between the presidents of Russia and America is possible in early 2022. According to the newspaper, the possibility of a personal meeting between Biden and Putin in the first half of next year was discussed by CIA Director William Burns during his visit to Moscow.

Recently, Washington has repeatedly stated that Russia is building up its military potential on the border with Ukraine. “We are closely following this, and as for the number, I would not now give an assessment of what we see here. But I can say that we continue to see movement, we continue to see an increase in their forces, ”Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in late November at a briefing.

Moscow denies Western accusations. The secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta that Russia “has never shown hostility towards any state, let alone Ukraine <...> is happening. “

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that, on the contrary, NATO forces, and in particular the United States, are pulling together towards Donbass. “In Ukraine itself, on the line of contact in the Donbass, more and more forces and resources are accumulating with the support of an increasing number of Western instructors,” Lavrov said during a press conference on November 30.