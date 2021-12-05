https://ria.ru/20211205/belorussiya-1762245160.html

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus handed over a note of protest to the military attaché of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus handed a note of protest to the military attaché of Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus handed over a note of protest to the military attaché of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus protested to the military attaché of Ukraine because of the violation of the airspace of the republic, the department reported on Telegram. RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

2021-12-05T13: 37

2021-12-05T13: 37

2021-12-05T14: 27

in the world

Ukraine

Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/04/1762196983_0-0:1264:711_1920x0_80_0_0_00210df8e8063bddde40d04a4415be45.jpg

MINSK, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Defense of Belarus protested to the military attaché of Ukraine over the violation of the airspace of the republic, the ministry reported in Telegram. Minsk explained that the incident was caused by the incident on December 4, when the Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter crossed the border and ended up on the territory of the country. “It is very alarming” that Kiev “is avoiding dialogue to resolve controversial issues both in terms of international military cooperation and arms control,” which was brought to the attention of the attaché. In addition, the Belarusian side cited “facts testifying to Ukraine’s evasion of obligations within the framework of regional confidence and security measures” and drew attention to the conduct “against the background of the accusatory rhetoric against the Republic of Belarus” military exercises near the country’s borders. ” may indicate the possibility of a threat to the security of the Republic of Belarus in the southern direction, “the department noted. Earlier, the State Border Committee accused the Ukrainian pilots of violating the Belarusian border. The Mi-8, which they controlled, “crossed the state border at an altitude of about 100 meters and flew to a depth of one kilometer into the territory of Belarus.” The border guards of Ukraine, in turn, denied the penetration into the airspace of the neighboring state.

https://ria.ru/20211204/vertolet-1762198654.html

https://ria.ru/20211203/voyna-1761941556.html

Ukraine

Belarus

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/04/1762196983_166-0:1114:711_1920x0_80_0_0_a6f1f241f3d6106b461b3ef83c653bf4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Ukraine, Belarus