The Ministry of Labor has come up with a new procedure for paying pensions: will affect the disabled and idlers

As it became known to “MK”, ​​the Ministry of Labor has prepared a package of amendments to several orders concerning the rules for calculating and calculating labor pensions. The innovations will not affect all future and current pensioners, but only those who have the right to receive their pension savings in full at once. These are two groups of citizens. The first is socially unprotected people who receive a pension for the loss of a breadwinner and disability. The second group of people who are able to count on a lump sum payment of what they have accumulated over the years of work are citizens whose work experience is too short to assign them an insurance pension for old age, and there is also a shortfall in pension points. This includes women over 55 and men over 60.

The new rules will change the format of interaction of such citizens with officials of the FIU. It will be possible to apply for a one-time payment of pension savings electronically through the State Services portal. The same service will be available to employees who have transferred their pension money to a non-state fund. Another innovation concerns the timing of receiving a lump sum. It will be possible to apply for it again only after five years. Under the new rules, officials of the Pension Fund will have five days to consider a citizen’s application. They also inform about their decision – to pay or not – through the portal of State Services. If the pensioner does not have an account in the electronic database, the “letter of happiness” will be sent to him by regular or e-mail.

According to the plans of the department, the new order will start working on July 1 next year.