The Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation has developed a new procedure for the payment of pensions – Gazeta.Ru

The Ministry of Labor of Russia decided to update the procedure for paying pensions in the country, writes mk.ru…

According to the publication, the ministry has developed new rules for the payment of pension benefits for those who have the right to receive their entire savings at once.

The innovation will affect two categories of Russians. The first includes citizens who receive a survivor’s pension and disability pension. The second includes citizens whose work experience is too short for the appointment of an old-age pension, and there is a shortfall in pension points. The second group includes men over 60 and women over 55.

With the introduction of new rules, the format of interaction of such citizens with officials of the FIU will change. To apply for a lump sum payment of pension savings, you will need to order the service through “State Services”. The updated procedure will start working after July 1, 2022.

Earlier it was reported that starting from January 1, 2022 in Russia come into force new rules for the payment of pensions and control over their accrual, approved by the Ministry of Labor.