The most famous introverts: they are scared even to go out – Stars

Despite their worldwide fame, these stars do not tolerate large gatherings, crowds and social events. They prefer to spend their free time with relatives and friends, and in extreme cases – in complete solitude. WomanHit.ru found out which of the Hollywood celebrities overcomes themselves to go on stage or give interviews.

Keanu Reeves never was very sociable. He tries not to bump into the paparazzi, fans, and even hide from colleagues so as not to talk again. If the actor is asked, he openly says that he likes to spend time alone or with the closest people. For example, only his own sister was invited to his anniversary, so they celebrated Reeves’ birthday together.

Courteney Cox, the star of the series “Friends”, the complete opposite of her heroine Monica: she does not like to receive guests, throw up grand parties, perform in front of the public. The actress even divorced her ex-husband David Arquette due to the fact that he constantly took her from one social event to another; Courtney almost had a nervous breakdown on this basis, since the star does not tolerate noise and a large crowd of people. She prefers to spend evenings in a narrow circle of those closest to her or just alone with herself.

Meryl Streep long ago announced to all her friends and colleagues on the set that she would not come to parties to them. In addition to being an introvert, Meryl has had some rough times in her life. Even in his youth, the star’s husband died of cancer, he did not tell her about his illness until the last. After the death of her beloved, the actress withdrew into herself and became withdrawn.

Kim Basinger, a sex symbol of the 90s, is very afraid of open spaces, cannot go to the beach, the market, or just go out. All her life she cannot stand the crowd and tries to avoid large crowds. The actress was embarrassed to play in explicit scenes and each time she fought with her fear. Since childhood, Kim was quiet and shy, but this did not stop her from becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood.

Audrey Hepburn the role of Holly Golightly from the movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s was hard. The actress said in an interview: “I’m an introvert. Playing an extrovert girl turned out to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done. ” Audrey did not like noisy events, she was a closed nature. Instead of attending social events, the artist preferred a narrow circle of people.