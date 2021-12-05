The movie with Johnny Depp was at the center of the scandal

Andrew Levitas, who directed the drama The Great, accused MGM, which owns the rights to this picture, of having decided to bury it because of problems in Johnny Depp’s personal life. The film was originally planned to be released in a hybrid release format (i.e. in cinema and online) in February 2021, but this did not happen. According to Levitas, MGM’s head of procurement, Sam Wallman, told him that MGM had decided not to promote the movie The Great and would not release it. This decision was made against the background of Depp’s lost libel lawsuit, in which the actor tried to deal with his ex-wife Amber Heard and the tabloid The Sun, who, in his opinion, published information that was untrue.

Deadline quotes a letter from director Andrew Levitas:

“About a year ago, MGM acquired the rights to release the movie The Great in North America. After re-experiencing the pain of the disclosure of this event, our marginalized society hoped for only one thing – to bring this story out of the shadows so that other innocent people would never do anything again. … Now imagine their disappointment when they found out that, despite the successful worldwide distribution, MGM decided to bury the film because of the personal problems of the actor who played the main role in it, because all this can affect her image It turns out that the victims of the disaster, which is described in the motion picture, turned out to be secondary for the studio. “

Deadline solicited MGM’s comments – and a studio spokesperson replied that the drama “Great” was planned to be aired through subsidiary distributor American International Pictures and that it is still in the plans, but its release date is unknown.

The movie The Great is based on a true story about war photographer Eugene Smith (Depp), who travels to Japan in the 1970s, where an ecological disaster occurs in the small coastal town of Minamata. Smith makes a report that will shock the whole world.