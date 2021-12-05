The Nuclear Five Adopts a Communiqué following the Conference in Paris – International Panorama

The sides did not miss the opportunity to exchange information on updates to their nuclear doctrines and nuclear policies. They pledged their commitment to ongoing discussions in this area, which “contribute to enhancing predictability, confidence and mutual understanding among nuclear-weapon states.” The parties see this area of ​​work as a significant risk mitigation measure and intend to continue such discussions, the statement said. They plan to hold an event on the sidelines of the NPT Review Conference. The event is dedicated to nuclear doctrines and nuclear policy.

As noted in the communiqué, representatives of the five nuclear-weapon states of the NPT reaffirmed their commitment to the goals of nuclear-weapon-free zones, including such a zone in Southeast Asia. It also announced support for the creation in the Middle East of a zone free of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

“They [страны] are aware of their responsibility to work together to reduce the risk of nuclear conflicts, “the document says. The communiqué notes that these are additional measures to the overarching goals of the NPT. They are consistent with the efforts of nuclear states to achieve disarmament and a world free of nuclear weapons. harming someone’s safety, the communique says.

MOSCOW, December 4. / TASS /. The countries of the nuclear “five” (Russia, China, Great Britain, the United States and France) intend to work in an appropriate format to reduce strategic risks during the next review cycle of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) to reduce the likelihood of using this type of weapon. This is stated in the joint communique of the countries following the results of the Paris conference on December 2-3, posted on Saturday on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

As a result of the Paris Conference, the Five were able to agree on the second edition of the glossary of key nuclear terms of the respective states, which contributes to increasing the level of mutual trust and understanding between the nuclear countries. “They decided to present the Glossary as a working document of the nuclear five at the 10th NPT Review Conference and to hold an event on this issue on the sidelines of the Conference,” the document says.

The parties support negotiations to conclude a multilateral, non-discriminatory and effectively internationally verifiable Treaty banning the production of fissile material for purposes of nuclear weapons and other nuclear explosive devices, based on Shannon’s mandate and with the participation of all states in the Conference on Disarmament.

The negotiators also noted the general benefits of using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. They declared the need to strengthen this component of the NPT. The sides reaffirmed their strong support for increasing the access of states parties to the NPT to the many benefits of nuclear energy, science and technology and their peaceful applications, the statement said. The sides expressed support for the role of nuclear energy in solving the problem of climate change and achieving the goals of sustainable development. The signatories will work to promote the peaceful uses of nuclear energy during the 10th NPT Review Conference.

In early November, the chairman of the NPT conference, Gustavo Zlauvinen, announced that the Tenth NPT Review Conference, postponed from May 2020, will take place from 4 to 28 January 2022.

Iranian nuclear deal

Representatives of the nuclear “five” called for an early full restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The states discussed issues of international security, non-proliferation issues and the importance of strategic stability.

The document says that for more than 50 years since the entry into force of the NPT, it has been making its valuable contribution to the well-being of mankind, being the most important international instrument to curb the threat of nuclear proliferation. The parties at the conference reaffirmed their unwavering adherence to the NPT and all three of its foundations, as well as unconditional support for the universalization of the Treaty. The negotiators stressed the paramount importance of the NPT as a cornerstone of the international nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament regime, the communiqué said.

The negotiators reaffirmed their commitment, in accordance with the NPT, to negotiate effective measures for nuclear disarmament, as well as a treaty on general and complete disarmament under international control. The parties noted that the NPT makes a significant contribution to nuclear disarmament and continues to help create the conditions necessary for further progress on this issue.

Countries also noted the role of the NPT in helping to ensure that “in accordance with Article III of the Treaty, the diversion of nuclear energy from peaceful uses to nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices will not be tolerated.” As noted in the communiqué, the NPT is the basis for promoting the use of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes and providing access to them for the benefit of the whole world.

In this regard, the negotiators reaffirmed their support to the International Atomic Energy Agency in the application of Safeguards Agreements and their Additional Protocols, in promoting the benefits of the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and in verifying that states comply with their nuclear non-proliferation obligations, “the document adds.

The parties also discussed the situation around the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. They declared the importance of its entry into force 25 years after its opening for signature. The negotiators “recalled the importance of moratoriums on nuclear tests to achieve disarmament and non-proliferation goals,” the communiqué said.