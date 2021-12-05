https://ria.ru/20211205/listvyazhnaya-1762223487.html
The number of victims at the Listvyazhnaya mine has grown to 106
The number of victims of the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine has grown to 106, a spokesman for the emergency services told RIA Novosti.
MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The number of victims of the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine has grown to 106, a spokesman for the emergency services told RIA Novosti. Previously, it was reported that 99 injured and 51 dead. diagnosed with “toxic effects of carbon monoxide mild.” It is added that two miners and eight rescuers are now hospitalized. 14 workers and eight rescuers were sent for outpatient treatment, 44 workers and 30 rescuers were discharged. “The bodies of 36 dead were raised to the surface, including 32 miners and four mine rescuers, 11 of them were buried,” the emergency services representative added. the enterprise in Belovo, Kemerovo region, there was smoke. There were 285 people underground at that moment. Most of them left the face, and the mine rescuers went after the rest, who were later recalled due to the threat of an explosion.
