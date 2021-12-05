The other halves of the stars who are not related to the film industry

Summary:

We all know that most of not only stars, but also ordinary people, create families with those who are close to them: by profession (you can discuss the next role, for example), by level (they understand each other well), even by material wealth ( will not bother that someone is using you).

So the stars are quietly getting married, getting divorced, getting married again, getting divorced again. And all this in its own circle.

But there are those whose other halves do not meet these criteria at all.

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith

Laurie had a romantic relationship with Emma Thompson. But she preferred someone else to him. In 1989, he married theater manager Joe Greene. They now have three grown children. There was a serious test in their life – Laurie was carried away by Audrey Cook, a theater director. But my wife managed to sort out the situation very well. And Cook refused to continue the relationship.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibate

The 26-year-old Japanese woman has become the fifth wife of 57-year-old Cage. For her, this was the first marriage. But, most likely, not the last. She is a year younger than his eldest son. Once the actor was talked about in connection with his talented work in the cinema. And now they are talking more about scandals and drunken antics.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney (Alamuddin)

For Clooney, this is the second official marriage and countless romances. And, besides this, the home hog Max, who greatly annoyed the Clooney girls. The marriage with lawyer Amal Alamuddit was concluded in 2017. The couple have two twins. Amal is a Brtana lawyer of Lebanese descent. She has nothing to do with the film industry. There are many famous people among her clients, from Julian Assange to Yulia Tymoshenko.

Matt Damon and Luciana Bossan Barroso

We met in 2003 at a bar. By that time, Damon had many high-profile novels behind him. And Barroso only worked as a waitress. For Damon, this is the first marriage, and for Barroso, the second. She has a daughter from her first marriage and three more daughters in common. The couple are involved in charity work – providing water and medical care in Africa.

Ethan Hawke and Ryan Shohugs

Hawke married Shohugs in 2008 after divorcing Uma Thurman (in 2005). The most amazing thing about this story is that Shohughes was the nanny of their children. This step was from a series of amaze, so amaze in full. They now have two daughters. Now the whole family lives peacefully either in Brooklyn or on their own island in Nova Scotia. One might suspect that this is not the end of the story.

Woody Harrelson and Laura Louis

For Harrelson, this is a second marriage. The first wife is the daughter of playwright Neil Simon. At 24, Woody played in his play with great success. Apparently, this prompted the actor to marry. The life together lasted exactly 1 day. And they formalized the divorce after another ten months. Only 22 years later did he remarry. Moreover, on his former assistant. The couple now have three daughters.

