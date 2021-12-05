The pandemic has shown that we are more meerkats than primates in raising children

Nikola Raikhani

Professor at University College London

6 hours ago

As a species, humans are extremely poorly adapted to parenting in isolation from society, says evolutionary biologist Nikola Raikhani. In this sense, we are very different from our closest relatives in evolution, the great apes – we are closer to meerkats, ants and bees. Therefore, the pandemic has become a cruel test for us.

Taking the TV remote control from my offspring, I sat down on the couch, trying to mentally prepare for the near future.

It was March 2020. The number of cases of an unprecedented formidable disease in the United Kingdom grew like a snowball. The Prime Minister was about to introduce a lockdown. Schools and kindergartens were about to be quarantined.

Like millions of others, I was to become not so much a mother as a school teacher, and this prospect terrified me.

And not only me. My phone buzzed every minute – panicky messages from parents were poured into the chat of our school, asking each other how to combine daily work with explaining the rules of using circumstances and long division.

Someone asked the question: why is it so difficult? What could be more natural than raising your own offspring without outside participation? After all, has there ever been a way to get along without schools and after-school groups?

As an evolutionary biologist, I don’t have the answers to all the questions about family crises caused by a pandemic. One thing I can say with certainty: man as a species is extremely poorly adapted to parental labor in isolation from society.

Photo caption, Human families are somewhat similar to meerkat communities.

From the point of view of the history of evolution, it is not surprising that many of us are confused in an unfamiliar environment. Despite the widespread belief that the family is a small, self-sufficient unit, at every step we rely on someone’s help in raising our children.

For most of history, this assistance has been provided by large, multi-generational families. In a modern industrial society, where the family mostly consists of parents and minor children, teachers, babysitters and others have taken on the implementation of the ancient tradition.

The collective upbringing of children distinguishes humans from other large primates and rather resembles the way of life of species that are much further away from us – the same meerkats and even ants and bees. However, it has given us invaluable advantages in the course of evolution.

Some species live in large colonies and raise offspring together. But with our closest relatives, chimpanzees, things are different.

Like people, they also form stable groups with an internal hierarchy, uniting individuals who are both related by origin and individuals who are alien to each other by blood. But every chimpanzee mom takes care of her cubs alone. With rare exceptions, no one helps her in this, including their father.

The same can be said for gorillas, orangutans, and bonobos (pygmy chimpanzees). In addition, female primates do not go through menopause, so they remain fertile throughout their lives.

As a result, mother and daughter often raise babies at the same time, and grandmothers cannot help in raising grandchildren, even if it occurred to them.

Photo caption, People, like bees, are collectivists

We are clearly not like that. Since their appearance on Earth, people have lived most of the time in large families based on mutual assistance, including in terms of caring for children.

This is still the case in many modern societies. Fathers are more or less actively involved in parenting, although the degree of their involvement is highly culturally dependent.

In addition, children, their upbringing and growing up, are influenced by many relatives – older brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, cousins ​​and, of course, grandparents. Even very young children sometimes play an important role in supporting and protecting younger ones. In short, babysitting rarely falls on one person.

Abby Page, an anthropologist who has studied the Filipino Aeta hunter-gatherer tribe, argues that we are only getting closer to realizing the importance of intrafamilial collaboration throughout history.

For our children, play and useful activities are clearly separated from each other. Looking at the aeta child, it is difficult to distinguish when he is playing, and when he is picking fruit from the bush for food.

For foraging nations, Page says that children were largely self-sufficient from the age of four. Aeta children also protect the younger ones from the dangers.

Abby Page recalls sitting on the earthen floor of a hut with a four-year-old boy and his tiny sister one day when a scorpion crawled into the house.

The guest was completely at a loss and could not move, but the baby, fortunately, knew what to do: “He jumped up right there, grabbed a small fire from the fire, smashed a scorpion and jumped for joy.” Perhaps he saved his sister’s life that day.

Photo caption, Bonobo females are single mothers

The experience made Page think about what the right upbringing is. In the West, it is generally accepted that a parent or other responsible adult should not only look after the child, but also constantly entertain and entertain him, and if he does not do this, for example, due to being busy, guilt arises.

In particular, a key sign of collective education is the active involvement of older brothers and sisters in caring for the younger ones.

Meerkats, for example, share the food they have found with them and sit with newborns in burrows like nannies, and then teach them how to properly handle potentially dangerous hunting objects. Young female meerkats are even capable of producing milk for sisters and brothers.

And in humans at an early stage of development, the most important function of older children was to protect younger children from predators and other dangers, as in the case of the boy who crushed a scorpion.

Photo caption, Our closest relatives, orangutans, are adherents of individual education

But the distribution area of ​​our anthropoid cousins ​​is strictly limited to areas with a stable climate and generous vegetation, reminiscent of a giant natural salad bowl. There are no fossil remains outside of it.

Paradoxically, but true: our evolutionary inclination towards collective parenting played against us in a lockdown, making it morally and physically harder.

Quarantine has deprived us of the support of our grandparents, as well as schools, kindergartens and various hobby groups that have successfully replaced the ancient structure of society.

We have decided that we must devote ourselves entirely to our little families, and we suffer from the fact that we do not succeed.

Despite women’s emancipation, in the current Western notion of the family, the primary responsibility for parenting still rests with mothers, who were expected to develop into something like skilled nannies.

Rebecca Shore, professor of evolutionary anthropology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, argues that the self-sufficient nuclear family of the male breadwinner and female educator (and their children) has not been the main type of community at all times and among all peoples.

In her opinion, such an idea is based not on historical facts, but on the personal experience of Western scientists and was formed in an era when “the academic environment was dominated by rich white men who had before their eyes the example of their own families and thought that it had always been this way.”

The term “nuclear family” originated in the 1920s, but the nuclear family itself is much older and developed during the Industrial Revolution, when the massive shift from farming to factory work spawned a freer lifestyle, says Professor Shore.

In her opinion, the ban on marriages between cousins ​​and more distant relatives, which was actively supported by the medieval church and led to the drying up of branched clan families, played a role.

In the 20th century, the idea of ​​the ubiquity of the nuclear family was finally consolidated thanks to popular culture, especially cinema and television.

“The situation when parents and children live with each other separately from all other relatives is not so common,” says Professor Shore. “There are other family models in the world, united by the fact that someone helps parents raise their offspring. true even for the western middle class. ”

Photo caption, In terms of family life, humans are halfway between ants and monkeys.

The same applies to the idea of ​​a woman as exclusively a mother and a housewife. In many cultures, it is considered to be “traditional”, but this is not entirely true.

Not only in modern, but also in many ancient societies, women played an important economic role and were “earners”.

Based on this, our requirements for ourselves during a pandemic can and should be different. You have to understand that outside help in raising children is normal. It is not normal for parents, especially mothers, to take on everything on their own shoulders.

Perhaps realizing this will help us to be more forgiving of ourselves and those around us and it is easier to endure temporary difficulties.

Demanding that humans raise their children like chimpanzees is like plucking an ant out of its colony. We are made for something different, and often such attempts end badly.

By admitting that we need help, we do not signify weakness. It just means that we are human.