The pandemic has shown that we are more meerkats than primates in raising children

Working with a baby on your knees

As a species, humans are extremely poorly adapted to parenting in isolation from society, says evolutionary biologist Nikola Raikhani. In this sense, we are very different from our closest relatives in evolution, the great apes – we are closer to meerkats, ants and bees. Therefore, the pandemic has become a cruel test for us.

Taking the TV remote control from my offspring, I sat down on the couch, trying to mentally prepare for the near future.

It was March 2020. The number of cases of an unprecedented formidable disease in the United Kingdom grew like a snowball. The Prime Minister was about to introduce a lockdown. Schools and kindergartens were about to be quarantined.

Like millions of others, I was to become not so much a mother as a school teacher, and this prospect terrified me.

