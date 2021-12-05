The parents of the teenager who staged the shooting in Michigan pleaded not guilty

December 4, 2021 Updated 9 hours ago

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Authorities believe the boy’s parent could have prevented the tragedy

The parents of the teenager who opened the shooting at a school in Michigan pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. They were previously detained and brought to trial.

The judge ordered bail of $ 500,000 for each of the parents.

On Saturday, James and Jennifer Crumble were found in the basement of a warehouse in Detroit. For information about their whereabouts, an award was announced after they failed to appear in court on Friday.

He is accused of ignoring suspicious signs in the behavior of his son, who this week started shooting at a school, killing four people and wounding seven.

Crumbly’s lawyer told the BBC that the couple was not hiding from law enforcement. According to him, they left the city after their son started shooting at the school, “for their own safety.”

Ethan Crumbley, 15, opened fire on fellow students and teachers at his school in Oxford with his father’s pistol, about 60 kilometers north of Detroit, on Tuesday, November 30.

The shooting killed four students: Tate Mayr, 16, Madisin Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Julian, 14, and Justin Schilling, 17.

Crumbley will be tried as an adult on terrorism charges, first-degree murder, assault with the intent to murder and possession of firearms. He pleads not guilty.

What are the parents accused of?

On Friday, Oakland County Attorney General Karen MacDonald admitted that cases in which parents are accused of the alleged crime of a child are extremely rare in her practice. However, the behavior of the Crumbly couple before the shooting of their son was more than strange.

So, a few days before the shooting, the boy and his father came to the store, where James Crumbley bought a weapon that was allegedly used during the attack.

Later that day, a photo of his father’s new weapon was posted on the boy’s social network, with the caption “my new beauty” and heart-shaped emoticons.

Just the day before the shooting, the teacher said that she saw Ethan Crumbley searching the Internet for ammunition. She reported this to the school administration and the boy’s parents. Upon learning of the incident, Jennifer Crumbley wrote to her son: “Haha, I’m not mad at you. You need to learn how to act so that you don’t get caught.”

And on Tuesday morning, hours before the attack, Mr. and Mrs. Crumbley were called to school for an emergency meeting after teachers discovered several of Ethan’s drawings. On them were drawn weapons and bloody people with the captions “Thoughts do not stop,” “Help me,” “Blood is everywhere.” According to the prosecutor, the boy also wrote “My life is useless” and “The world is dead.”

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, The teachers at the school said that Ethan needed the help of a psychologist, but their parents ignored them.

School officials told the couple that the boy needed a psychologist.

However, the parents did not take the boy out of school, nor did they ask if he had a pistol, or searched his backpack.

On the same day at 1:22 pm Mrs. Crumbley wrote to her son, “Ethan, don’t do this.” A few minutes later, her husband called the police and said that his pistol was missing.

But by this moment the boy had already left the school toilet and opened fire on the students.

Prosecutor McDonald said the prosecution is intended to hold Crumbley accountable, as well as a warning to other gun owners.

“It is criminal and shameless for parents to read what their child has written, realizing that he has access to firearms,” ​​said Attorney MacDonald.

The prosecutor noted that the gun was bought legally. At the same time, apparently, the weapons were kept in the public domain. Ethan Crumbly took it out of an unlocked drawer in his parents’ bedroom and brought it to school.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Four schoolchildren killed and seven injured in school shootings in Michigan

Neither federal nor state laws require gun owners to store weapons in a locked area from children.

In a video message posted on YouTube on Thursday, school principal Tim Tron said that although the boy and his parents were previously summoned to school, no disciplinary action was taken against him.

He added that the school now looks like a war zone and will be closed for several weeks.

Prosecutor MacDonald also said that when James Crumbley heard about the shooting, he went home to check the weapon and only then went to the police, telling about the suspicions about his son.