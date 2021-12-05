https://ria.ru/20211204/ostin-1762217035.html

The Pentagon answered the question about the creation of an Asian version of NATO

The United States does not plan to create an Asian version of NATO directed against China and is not interested in confrontation with it, including a new Cold War, the chief said … RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

WASHINGTON, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. The US does not plan to create an Asian version of NATO directed against China and is not interested in confrontation with it, including a new Cold War, said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. “No, we are not seeking an Asian version of NATO and are not trying to build an anti-Chinese coalition. We are not asking countries to choose between the United States and China, “he said, speaking at a conference in California.” We are not seeking either confrontation or conflict … We are not looking for a new Cold War and a world divided into rigid blocs, “added the chief At the same time, Austin said that the United States will strengthen allied relations with the countries of the Indo-Pacific region, involve European partners in regional affairs, conduct joint exercises, cooperate in scientific research. US actions, he said, are aimed at shaping ” a peaceful and prosperous “Indo-Pacific region,” to “build deterrent capacity, not change the status quo.”

