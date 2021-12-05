The real goal is not the capture of Ukraine, but the collapse of its statehood. Fedor Krasheninnikov – about what Putin needs from Kiev

In July, Vladimir Putin published an article following which on Channel One they made a map of Ukraine with the borders as Putin sees them. After this material, the Russian president gave an interview in which he stubbornly continued to call the Ukrainians “closest relatives.” Now at the borders of “relatives” and neighbors, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Moscow has concentrated about one hundred thousand military. At the same time, political observer Fyodor Krasheninnikov is confident that there will be no full-scale war. He believes that the Kremlin has other goals: according to the observer, the real goal of Vladimir Putin is the collapse of Ukrainian statehood and the destabilization of the political situation.

“Provoke a coup”

– Do you think it [российские войска у украинских границ] in order, as they say, to troll their political opponents, or are they really so [планируют действовать]? I mean Moscow and the Kremlin.

– As we remember, when Putin really seized part of the territory of Ukraine, no one published any plans and no one published articles either. In general, wars usually do not start by publishing plans for expanding the seizure of territory and demonstrative marching of troops along the borders. Usually, just when a real war is being prepared, on the contrary, there is talk about peace, about the fact that no one wants to fight, and then the troops are transferred suddenly, and without a declaration of war something bad starts. Therefore, to be honest, everything that is happening now on the border between Russia and Ukraine seems to me to be a very cruel and undoubtedly dangerous game of nerves, which is, of course, primarily conducted by Putin, and from which the Ukrainian leadership derives some benefit.

Putin’s goal in Ukraine is clear. Of course, he does not want to capture Ukraine as a whole, he absolutely does not need either Lvov or Kiev, simply because this is a huge population, and it is clearly not at all delighted with such prospects. Therefore, the real goal of Putin is the collapse of the Ukrainian statehood in its modern form, the destruction of the Ukrainian statehood, the destabilization of Ukraine, so that in its current form it ceases to exist, it was reassembled in some new form with some, perhaps, a new Constitution, which, with on the one hand, it will make it federal, weak, loose. At the same time, it obviously recognizes the loss of control over Crimea, and so on. This is what Putin really needs in Ukraine.

To achieve these goals, war is not necessary. It is enough, firstly, to constantly keep the Ukrainian leadership in suspense. It must be understood that Ukraine is much poorer in resources than Russia, and to withstand the constant mobilization of a huge military contingent and life in a military alert mode for Ukraine is a very heavy blow to the economy, a blow to everything. In addition, we see that Ukrainian politics are undergoing their own processes: there is an attack on Zelensky, Zelensky is fighting back, some kind of protest actions. I think that among Putin’s plans, of course, there is support for any instability within Ukraine – against the background of this hypertension at the border to organize some kind of protest actions and so on. And, of course, this is dripping on the brains.

Regarding Putin’s article, I, for example, think that it was not written to be answered by the intellectual elites of Ukraine, especially the ruling elites of Ukraine, and this is not for the inhabitants of Western Ukraine. He wrote this article for his supporters in Ukraine. And it is a bitter truth that there is a certain part of the Ukrainian population that is skeptical of the current authorities in Kiev or is simply unhappy with its position. And Putin writes to these people that he is not against Ukraine. He does not deny the existence of Ukraine, he does not deny the existence of the Ukrainian language – this article has even been translated into Ukrainian. Putin, in fact, tells this part of Ukrainian society that today’s Ukraine is a bad, abnormal state, that the problem of Ukraine is that its mediocre leadership is quarreling with the excellent Putin, that friendship with Russia would bring people benefits and benefits. And, in fact, Putin says that the real opposition to the Ukrainian government is him, Putin: “You do not like what is happening, then focus on me.”

I am not sure that this article and the ideas that Putin is setting out caused the same reaction from the part of Ukrainian society to which he turned to, as from the Kiev intellectuals, and so on. It is obvious that some part of the Ukrainian society, unfortunately for the Ukrainian authorities, is predisposed to the perception of such propaganda. And this, in a sense, of course, is the merit of all the authorities of Ukraine over the past 30 years, because, let’s be honest, a lot of different things happened there. It can hardly be said that all these years the Ukrainian authorities have demonstrated miracles of competence, popularity, that they have led their country through crises and poverty. No that’s not true. And Putin is taking advantage of this. Therefore, what we are seeing now is a very cruel game on the nerves, this is a very cruel dripping on the brains of the entire Ukrainian society, this is the desire to blow it up from the inside, because it is clear that there is a more nationalistically feeling part of society. And there is a part of society, as I said, which is loyal to Putin and to Russia. There is a huge center that is generally tired of all this.

And Putin’s task is to provoke the extreme spectra of Ukrainian society into some kind of action, to split the Ukrainian society even further, to split the Ukrainian elite, to provoke a coup – recently Zelensky said that a coup was being prepared. To provoke something so that the Ukrainian state in its current form collapses, collapses, ceases to exist.

And then, by the way, a military operation takes on a different meaning and significance, because if we recall the Crimean epic, then it was presented there in some way: in Kiev, some kind of mess, the power has disappeared, what to do – we need to protect the population, help him, and then chaos, anarchy, murder. Naturally, now it is rather strange to say that someone needs to be protected from chaos, because there is the legitimate president of Ukraine Zelensky, parliament, government. But if all this is somehow blown up, so that some kind of confusion begins, then everything is fine. On the one hand, the central military command disappears, because the president is the supreme commander in chief. [Начнется] some kind of confusion, the Ukrainian army will again turn out to be, as in 2014, incapacitated without a single command. Again, this thesis gets out of pocket, which was invented by Stalin for the dismemberment of Poland, that due to the mediocrity of the leadership, the Ukrainian state has actually ceased to exist, well, what can you do – you need to help people somehow.

Therefore, if we are talking about practical goals, it seems to me that they are like this. But it is absolutely not something that: “Look, we want to seize these territories. Now we have gathered troops and, having unfurled our banners, we will cross the border and go to conquer the territory.” I hope there are no such plans, although there is a small chance that they exist, of course, I admit. Nothing can be denied in our time.

“Once again be in demand as a negotiator”

– The fact that there will be a conversation with Biden is the goal that we managed to achieve optionally, on wasn’t it really counted on? Or did they set the task to draw the attention of the West on Putin and start this dialogue?

– This is Putin’s main goal. And this is the main tactic in the modern world, which, unfortunately, works. Kim Jong-un uses it, Lukashenka uses it, Putin uses it too. And Putin in this sense is unoriginal, but at the same time a great specialist. Nobody wants to talk to him – he has already, frankly speaking, annoyed everyone with his way of doing business. But in order to call him, to meet with him, to talk to him, he uses a simple but very effective technology – to create hypertension on the border with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leadership is also partly interested in inflating this topic, because under this sauce the Ukrainian leadership is trying on the sly to enlist even more support from NATO, Europe, the United States, to get some guarantees, money, and so on. I don’t blame him for being bad: that’s the point of politics — trying to catch something in any situation. In this sense, the Ukrainian leadership is also not interested in running around and shouting: “It’s okay, there will be no war.” Agree, this is strange and unprofitable. Relatively speaking, the Ukrainian leadership behaves like a person who says: “An insured event has occurred, I want to get my own insurance.” And it’s strange if a person said: “Oh, nothing, got off with a slight fright.” But, oddly enough, they play along with Putin. Putin says: “The situation is serious.” The Ukrainian leadership says: “The situation is very serious. Horror, we are so scared, tomorrow is war.” And this makes the leaders of the West, who have their own data, they also see the concentration of troops, think that it is necessary to enter into negotiations, which is, of course, the goal of Vladimir Vladimirovich – once again to be in demand as a negotiator with whom world leaders are negotiating.

I wrote an article about this at one time, that in Putin’s understanding of legitimacy, communication with world leaders is one of the most important signs of the legitimacy of the government. As long as you remain the interlocutor of Biden, the leader of Germany, the President of France, you are a leader, you are a real leader. And in this sense, it is insurance against some kind of internal upheaval. It is clear that who will talk to you – you are nobody – only I am a speaker on behalf of Russia, in demand, everyone knows me, I have a direct connection with Biden and everyone, and you are all nobody. And in this sense, of course, he again demonstrates to his surroundings: “You see, I am such a person that everyone talks to me, so I deserve to continue to be a leader and no one else can be in my place. You would already cry, run to put up with , crawl on their knees. And I, you see, proudly stand, kick them, they still ring me here in turn. “

So here, of course, Vladimir Vladimirovich is in his element, this is a completely conscious and meaningful position. In order for Biden to agree to meet with him, he does not mind transferring troops or doing something else. He is willing to go far in order to force the leaders of the West [выйти на разговор]…