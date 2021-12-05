The Russian diaspora in Cyprus expressed the version about the murder of two women

Two women, 43-year-old Hayat Al-Raisi (Alraeesi Khaiat) and 33-year-old Maria Gazibagandova, who have been searched for in Cyprus since November 17, were found killed and buried at the site of a house in the Cypriot mountain village of Kato Amiandos (Limassol region). Initially, the Cypriot police indicated that both women were from Russia, but later the Cyprus News Agency clarified that only one of them is Russian (Maria Gazibagandova is from Dagestan), and the second woman is a citizen of Syria. However, according to other sources, both victims still have Russian citizenship, although they are natives of these places. “MK” found out from local sources about the versions of the murder.

Since November 17, the Cyprus police have been looking for the two missing women. Their names were referred to by the Cypriot authorities as Alraeesi Khaiat and Mariia Gazibagandova. The women came to the island as tourists: one at the beginning of summer, and the other about a month and a half ago.

On November 25, police identified a 32-year-old Syrian with a Cypriot passport. The man admitted that he really knows these young women and that they spent several days in the house (according to some sources, this is a “rest house” or a guest house), where he was doing repairs. The man denied any involvement in their disappearance, saying that he later took them back to the city where they lived in a rented apartment.

However, on December 4, he confessed to the Limassol police in their murder, indicating the place on the site of the house where he buried them. On Sunday night, the investigation team found two female bodies in the place indicated by them. One of the found female bodies was immediately removed from the ground, and with the second, difficulties arose – a heavy downpour began.

Larisa, a Russian woman living in Limassol, told us that the women rented an apartment in Larnaca. And in the house where their bodies were later found, they spent several days at the invitation of the suspect, where he was doing repairs. “The investigation rejected the version that the women left the island, as their belongings and documents remained in the apartment in Larnaca, which they rented,” she said.

Local sources report that “first the Syrian shot them with a gun and then buried them.” The motive could be robbery. According to the same local sources, “the police checked the movement of funds on the women’s credit cards and found that one of them was used twice at gas stations and once at a kiosk – after the women were supposed to return to Larnaca. CCTV cameras showed that the card was used by a 32-year-old man. The Russians living in Cyprus are vigorously discussing this tragedy in their public, and many of them doubt that the man went for a double murder for the sake of money, and put forward a version of jealousy or “love showdown”.

Russian woman Natalya, who lives in Cyprus, told us about the probable motives for the double murder:

– Locals say that he was a friend of one of them. The women talked about something in a language that he did not understand, and laughed. And it seemed to him that they were laughing at him. According to another version, which is also being voiced here, one of the murdered women provided him with sexual services. I am very indignant that the Cypriot press writes that they are both Russians. And, of course, the Cypriots will now start: “Russian women are all prostitutes,” and so on. Yes, it seems that they both had Russian citizenship, but they are not Russian. One is Syrian and the other is Dagestan. Most likely, both are Muslim.

Our compatriot Oleg, who has lived in Cyprus for many years and works there as a guide, shared his opinion with MK about the murder:

– In general, Cyprus, even at the European level, has always been and is considered a safe place, but now many refugees arrive here, especially many from Syria, and they, of course, affect the security on the island.

Elina Preza, another Russian woman working in the Cyprus tourism industry, agrees with this opinion: “Cyprus is one of the five safest countries in the world. I have been living here for 11 years and all this time I feel safe. “

