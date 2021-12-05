The scale of the expected Russian attack on Ukraine grows

The rest of the theses of the article, which relate to the propaganda preparations for the war with Ukraine and the connection of this situation with the general context of Russia’s relations with the United States and NATO, we will leave without comment. Let’s just try to check the numbers based on publicly available information on Wikipedia, reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense and local media. From the numerous reports about the preparations for the war with Ukraine, it seems that all these 75,000 people (or 94,000, or more than 110,000, according to two versions of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense) have appeared on the border recently. In fact, since 2015, a consistent program has been carried out to station new units of the Ground Forces, Airborne Forces and other branches on a permanent basis near the Ukrainian border. Their numbers and even approximate states are well known and not secret. In these three divisions (or four, if you count the Airborne Forces) and several brigades, there are at least 40 battalions that can be turned into reinforced battalions capable of operating independently – BTG. During the autumn military alert, about 10 new battalions were supposed to appear at the border. A document from The Washington Post recorded the appearance of seven such groups since the summer – a good convergence.