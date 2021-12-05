The scale of the expected Russian attack on Ukraine grows

For over a month, such leading world media outlets (media) as Bloomberg, Reuters, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, etc., have published articles about the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine for a subsequent invasion, which are periodically commented on by Western , Russian and Ukrainian politicians and generals. These materials usually contain links, more often to US intelligence, and have varying degrees of elaboration. From school-level fantasies like the map in the German tabloid Bild, where the invasion is scheduled in three phases – from capturing the entire coast, then Eastern Ukraine and Kiev at the end, to the most detailed publication of The Washington Post on December 4th. In this article, citing unclassified materials from American intelligence, newspaper sources claim that a large-scale Russian offensive against Ukraine could begin in early 2022, when 100 battalion tactical groups (BTGs) and other forces of up to 175,000 people will be concentrated on the border against about 50 BTG and 70,000 people, which were deployed during the previous military alert this spring. Such a build-up can also be made due to “a sudden and quick program to create a ready-made reserve of contract servicemen-reservists” numbering up to 100,000 people, according to representatives of the American administration.
The rest of the theses of the article, which relate to the propaganda preparations for the war with Ukraine and the connection of this situation with the general context of Russia’s relations with the United States and NATO, we will leave without comment. Let’s just try to check the numbers based on publicly available information on Wikipedia, reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense and local media. From the numerous reports about the preparations for the war with Ukraine, it seems that all these 75,000 people (or 94,000, or more than 110,000, according to two versions of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense) have appeared on the border recently. In fact, since 2015, a consistent program has been carried out to station new units of the Ground Forces, Airborne Forces and other branches on a permanent basis near the Ukrainian border. Their numbers and even approximate states are well known and not secret. In these three divisions (or four, if you count the Airborne Forces) and several brigades, there are at least 40 battalions that can be turned into reinforced battalions capable of operating independently – BTG. During the autumn military alert, about 10 new battalions were supposed to appear at the border. A document from The Washington Post recorded the appearance of seven such groups since the summer – a good convergence.
One gets the impression that the increase in the number of Russian troops for the upcoming invasion to 175,000 people was required so that awkward questions were not asked about whether the transfer of 7-10 battalions (and partly only equipment for them) was the same unprecedented concentration sufficient for the powerful Putin blows. Moreover, in order to somehow explain this future build-up of the group, it was necessary to involve the possible mobilization of reservists. The BARS (“Special Combat Army Reserve”) program to create a permanent trained and paid reserve really started this summer. It was announced that 38,000 people should be recruited in the Southern Military District (there is no information about other districts). At the same time, all BTGs for hypothetical aggression must be staffed with contract soldiers, and it is impossible to keep BARS reservists at training camps for several months. And 175,000 people would be too little for an invasion with such decisive goals as it is portrayed on newspaper maps, given that the Ukrainian army numbers about 250,000 people.