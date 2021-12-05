The scientist who first identified the “omicron”, put forward a new version of its origin

The scientist who first identified the “omicron” spoke about another hypothesis for the origin of this strain of coronavirus. According to Sikhulile Moyo, director of the Botswana Harvard HIV Reference Laboratory, the strain could have come to humans from an animal. The version of the specialist is cited by the Bloomberg agency.

Moyo stated that there is no evidence for the theory that omicron developed in an immunocompromised person.

According to him, there is also a hypothesis that the virus could have been transmitted from people to a certain animal, relatively quickly adapted to it, and then returned back to the human body.

Also, the scientist expressed concern about the rate of mutations “omicron”. Viruses do not accumulate mutations all at once, Moyo said, making it difficult to understand how long ago the omicron appeared. And this makes you wonder how contagious this strain can be.

“We are still trying to understand how many mutations have occurred in a short period of time. If you look at the previous strains -” alpha “,” beta “- you will see that mutations accumulated over time,” the scientist explained.

As the scientist admitted, at first he thought that this strain would be weak due to the huge number of mutations. Instead, the omicron was found to be able to replicate quickly and bypass parts of the immune system, increasing the risk of reinfection.

Sikhulile Moyo was one of the first scientists to discover the omicron strain. It was he who first sequenced a coronavirus sample taken from foreign diplomats who arrived in Botswana. Later, this strain was discovered in South Africa, and then began to spread throughout the world. According to the latest data, cases of omicron infection have already been identified in 27 countries.