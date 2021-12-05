The second ship from the USA with coal arrived in Ukraine

https://ria.ru/20211205/ugol-1762252885.html

KIEV, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The second of seven Panamax vessels brought 66,000 tons of coal for thermal power plants from the United States to Ukraine, the press service of DTEK Energo reported on Sunday. The first vessel with coal from the United States contracted by DTEK for the needs of Centrenergo arrived in Ukraine in November, the volume of delivery amounted to 60.5 thousand tons. “The second Panamax-class vessel with American coal arrived in Ukraine. The vessel was delivered within the framework of agreements between DTEK and international suppliers on the import of 7 shiploads of coal from the USA and Colombia to Ukraine. The total volume of the second delivery is 66 thousand tons. Today, the ship was taken to the 20th berth of the TIS port, “the company said in a statement. . “It is expected that in December three more shiploads of coal, chartered by DTEK for the needs of its own generation, will arrive in Ukraine. leaves about 470 thousand tons, “the company added. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there would be no shortage of coal in the country, seven ships were expected. from November 1, it stops supplying thermal coal for Ukrainian thermal power plants. At the same time, he clarified that the decision does not apply to coking coal, but only applies to coal used for energy needs. This information was confirmed to RIA Novosti by the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, indicating that the cessation of supplies of thermal coal to Ukraine is associated with growing needs within the Russian Federation, while Russian companies will continue to supply other types of coal in November. plans to accumulate coal for the heating season and intends to increase its own production and imports. In mid-October, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal assured that Ukraine is fully prepared for the heating season in the context of the energy crisis in Europe and that the whole country will be warm in winter.

