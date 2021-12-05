The special infectiousness of the COVID variant “Omicron” is explained by the common cold virus

Scientists say the Omicron variant of the coronavirus can spread more easily than other strains of COVID-19 because it has some genetic material with the common cold virus and is more infectious among children, writes the Daily Mail.

Research conducted by Massachusetts-based data analyst Nference shows that the new COVID strain contains a genetic sequence common to other viruses, including those that cause the common cold, as well as the human genome.

By inserting this particular piece into itself, Omicron can appear “more human”, which helps it avoid attack by the human immune system, said Venki Soundararajan, head of the study published on the OSF Preprints website. This may mean that the virus is more easily transmitted but only causes mild or asymptomatic illness.

Meanwhile, South African officials warned that the increase in hospitalizations among children during the fourth wave of infections in the country should cause vigilance, but not panic, since the infection is mild so far.

The large number of children hospitalized with COVID last month in Tshwan, a metropolitan area that includes the South African capital Pretoria, has raised concerns that the Omicron variant may pose a greater risk to young children than other coronavirus variants.

Scientists have yet to confirm any link and have warned that other factors may be at play. Experts do not yet know if Omicron is more infectious than other options, whether it causes more severe illness, or if it will overtake Delta as the most common option. It can take several weeks to get answers to these questions.

According to preliminary studies, cells of the lungs and gastrointestinal tract may simultaneously contain SARS-CoV-2 coronaviruses and the common cold. This coinfection creates the basis for viral recombination, a process in which two different viruses in the same host cell interact, copying themselves, creating new copies that have some genetic material from both “parents”. This new mutation could first have occurred in a person infected with both pathogens when the SARS-CoV-2 version inherited the genetic sequence from another virus, Soundararajan and colleagues in the study say.

The same genetic sequence is found many times in one of the coronaviruses that cause the common cold in humans, known as HCoV-229E, and in the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), which causes AIDS, Soundararajan said.

South Africa, where Omicron was first discovered, is known to have the highest prevalence of HIV in the world, which weakens the immune system and increases a person’s vulnerability to infections caused by cold viruses and other pathogens. According to Soundararajan, there are many people in this part of the world who may have had a recombination that added this ubiquitous set of genes to Omicron.

“We’ve probably missed many generations of recombinations” that happened over time and led to the Omicron, added Soundararajan.

More research is needed to confirm the origin of the Omicron mutations and their effects on function and transmissibility. There are competing hypotheses that the latter variant of COVID may have evolved in the host animal for some time.

Meanwhile, Soundararajan said the new results highlight the importance of people getting the currently available COVID-19 vaccines. “You must get vaccinated to reduce the likelihood that other immunocompromised people will encounter the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” the scientist said.

Meanwhile, a spate of child hospitalizations in South Africa has raised experts’ concerns that the virus may be more infectious in young adults, although cases so far have been mild.

Ntsakisi Maluleke, a public health specialist in South Africa’s Gauteng province, said that of the 1,511 COVID-infected patients in hospitals in the province, 113 were under nine, an increase from previous waves of the infectious disease. “We are comforted by the reports from doctors that children are mildly ill,” she said, adding that health officials and scientists are studying the reasons for the increase in hospital admissions at a younger age and hope to clarify more in the next two weeks.

Since only a small percentage of positive COVID tests in South Africa are sent for genomic sequencing, officials do not yet know what options the children admitted to the hospital were infected with. Maluleke says healthcare providers may act out of over-caution. “They would rather have the baby supervised for a day or two than keep the baby at home and complicate things, but we really need to wait for the proof,” she said.

Many COVID patients have reported “nonspecific” flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, as opposed to more easily identifiable markers such as loss of taste or odor, according to the South African specialist. But she urged parents and pregnant women, another cohort that has become more hospitalized lately, not to take flu symptoms lightly and get tested in case further intervention is needed. “The public needs to be less scared but alert,” she added.

Despite the recent influx of hospitalized beds in Gauteng, bed occupancy with COVID is still only around 13 percent, Maluleke said, adding that there are contingency plans in place.