The speed of propagation of “omicron” forces to tighten measures

The new coronavirus strain may have acquired some of the genetic material from the virus that causes the common cold. This is the conclusion reached by American scientists. The researchers suggested that it is precisely because of this feature that the omicron is more often asymptomatic, while the carrier of the virus infects others faster.

New cases of infection – in Italy, Montenegro and Peru. In the Netherlands, former Queen Beatrix fell ill. The speed of the spread of the new strain is forcing the authorities of many countries to tighten the measures. So, in Catalonia, covid passes began to operate. Without them, it is now impossible to go to gyms, cafes and restaurants.

“I have met people who come here and think that I or my employees will let them in without a certificate. They think that regular customers and they can do anything. And then they are surprised that I kick them out. I don’t want to pay fines for them. – I want to say: unvaccinated, it seems to me, we have much more than vaccinated, alas, “- says the owner of the bar.

In Catalonia, there are already two cases of the new strain. And three cases of infection in Madrid. Spain is experiencing a sixth wave of coronavirus. To break the chain of infections, the authorities recommend that large companies transfer some of their employees to remote locations and vaccinate everyone who remains in the offices.

This is also recommended in Italy. Covid passports have been valid there for a long time. The vaccine is needed for doctors, teachers and everyone who works with people. Those who have already been vaccinated are now suggesting it to others. You can get an injection, for example, at a hairdresser. The owners of a beauty salon in Palermo offer both a haircut and a vaccine.

“I just came here to see. I was curious. And then I shaved and just got vaccinated. Two in one, like in a shampoo ad,” says a visitor.

Well, in Germany, beer is poured for inoculation. A glass of a complimentary drink can be obtained from one of Wuppertal’s cafés. The pub motto is “beer and boosters”. There are a lot of clients, the unusual place of vaccination and the bonus attract.

“I developed this concept for a long time. First, I invited my friends to be vaccinated, then they began to pass them on to their friends. So the circle expanded. Everyone realized that it’s great: both the vaccine and the beer are free,” said the pub owner.

In Germany, the number of cases is growing. The hardest part is in Saxony and Bavaria. There, the unvaccinated can hardly go anywhere, without a certificate they will not be allowed into the subway or the train. The exception is supermarkets and pharmacies. In Berlin, discos and nightclubs will be open from the next week, but dancing indoors is forbidden, even for those vaccinated.

To avoid crowds on the eve of the holidays, fireworks were removed from store shelves. Local authorities do not rule out that in February next year, vaccination in Germany may become mandatory. In her last speech as Chancellor, Angela Merkel asked everyone to get vaccinated.

“Get vaccinated. Regardless of whether it is the first vaccine or the booster. The vaccine helps. It gives the vaccinated person a chance to get sick in a mild form. But if we all get vaccinated, we will save each other, our country. Then we will finally get out of this pandemic. Thanks again to all who are conscientious and have already been vaccinated. “

In Greece, they urge to revaccinate, without waiting six months from the moment of the first vaccination. The new strain also frightened France. There, without a covid certificate, they are almost not allowed anywhere, but the ban does not stop many. France does not plan to cancel flights from the epicenter of the new strain. However, there are still restrictions on entry into the country. Everyone who arrives in the republic needs to take a test and sit in quarantine for two weeks.

Great Britain is tough. From now on, only people with British passports will be able to fly to the United Kingdom from South Africa.

“In England, 27 cases of Omicron have already been registered. And this figure is growing. All these people have flown in from Nigeria. Therefore, we are adding this country to the red list. As early as Monday, only our citizens will be able to fly to Britain from there,” said UK Health Minister Sajid Javid …

Omicron has been identified in 10 US states. Moreover, in two cases, a new variant of the coronavirus was found in those who did not leave the United States. Everyone arriving in America needs tests and mandatory quarantine until a result is obtained.

“We just want to warn everyone. People are rapidly getting sick. We are recording cases of a new strain. So far, of all possible options for protection, we only have a vaccine. We do not know how much it protects, but the fact that with it you will get the disease easier, that’s for sure “Says New York State Governor Katie Hockool.

In Canada, against the background of the emergence of the “omicron”, even children are asked to be vaccinated. And they persuade in an unusual way.

“You can get the vaccine as soon as you turn five years old. I know you are excited, I know you are impatient!” Said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

To defeat the omicron, vaccine manufacturers have volunteered to modernize existing drugs. Scientists say this is a simple process. And vaccines capable of repelling attacks from all known strains will be ready in the new year.