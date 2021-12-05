The State Duma announced the provocation of Kiev in a situation with violation of the border of Belarus

The first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee for CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky commented in an interview with RT on the intention of Belarusian border guards after the incident with Ukraine’s violation of the state border to act extremely tough in the event of such cases in the future.

“Any state in the world takes the most stringent measures in violation of the state border, because if you do not react, then such provocations can be repeated more and more, violating the security of the state … What happened on the territory of Belarus is a gross violation,” he explained deputy.

Vodolatsky noted: the Belarusian side warned all the services of Ukraine that in the future, if the border is violated, the most stringent measures will be taken.

“All statements from the Belarusian side are adequate, they do not violate any international conventions. The Belarusians treated the Ukrainian side humanely and so far issued a warning. But this is for now, “the interlocutor of RT concluded.

Earlier, the representative of the Mozyr border detachment, Sergei Pavlov, said that the Belarusian border guards after the incident with the violation of the state border by Ukraine would act extremely harshly in the event of such cases in the future.

On December 4, Belarusian border guards reported that a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter violated the state border with Belarus during an exercise near the Novaya Rudnya checkpoint.

Later, the military attaché at the Ukrainian embassy in the republic was summoned to the department of international military cooperation of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus to hand over a note in connection with this incident.