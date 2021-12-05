The US called the timing of Russia’s “offensive” in Ukraine

US intelligence suggests Russia has planned an invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Writes about this Assosiated Press. Journalists cite a White House source.

According to the US, Moscow plans to deploy 175,000 troops near the Ukrainian borders. At the same time, half of them are already in their places of deployment. In addition, the Americans believe that the Russians are planning to send about 100 “battalion tactical groups” along with armored vehicles and artillery to the border areas.

The Washington Post even mapped a likely offensive on multiple fronts. The source of the newspaper’s journalists said that the number of military forces near the borders is twice as large as in the spring during the exercises.

The German edition of Bild, based on American newspapers and magazines, presented a possible scenario for the development of the situation. Journalists believe that at the first stage the Russians will enter from the south of Ukraine. This is necessary in order to ensure supplies to Crimea and cut off Ukraine from the sea. Allegedly, in parallel with this, Russian tank units will be transferred to the Lugansk and Kharkov regions. It is clarified that, first of all, in cities they will cut off electricity, gas and cut off the supply of food.