Idaho Republican Senator James Risch on Saturday, December 4, speaking at the US Congress, said that the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) was built to replace the gas transmission system (GTS) of Ukraine.

“Remember that Nord Stream 2 is intended to replace the Ukrainian gas transportation system, which means that Russia no longer needs to worry about destroying its own infrastructure in the event of a full-scale war (between Russia and Ukraine. – Ed.)”, – he quotes the transcript of the speech RT policy.

Risch also stressed that Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have always agreed on the issue of the Russian gas pipeline. Based on this, he proposed to his colleagues to adopt the amendment he proposed to the draft law on the US defense budget, which implies the introduction of mandatory sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, as well as companies involved in testing and certification of the pipeline up to its direct commissioning.

The senator recalled that the launch date for SP-2 has not yet been determined, and the United States has time to take measures and prevent this from happening.

As journalists from the Axios portal noted on December 3, fierce disputes on Capitol Hill between opponents and lobbyists of Nord Stream 2 could leave the United States without a defense budget for next year. The authors clarify that Republicans in the Senate are threatening to block its adoption if Majority Leader Chuck Schumer does not agree to amend the sanctions.

On the same day, the Prime Minister of the federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwezig, criticized the preparation of the US sanctions against companies participating in the Nord Stream 2 project. She called the unreasonable policy of Washington, which either acts as a comrade-in-arms of the FRG, then changes its views.

On November 30, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, stressed that Russia sees no problem in the outrage of US congressmen over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, since, according to him, the US legislature has nothing to do with the project.