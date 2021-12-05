The White House named the topics of negotiations between Putin and Biden – RBK

During the upcoming talks on December 7, Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and the United States, Joe Biden, will discuss bilateral relations between states, including cyber security and strategic stability, as well as regional problems. This was stated by the representative of the White House Jen Psaki during a briefing.

“Biden will underline the US concern about Russia’s military activity on the border with Ukraine,” she also said, noting that the US president intends to reaffirm his support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine to Putin.

Earlier, on December 3, the foreign policy adviser to the Russian president, Yuri Ushakov, specified that the leaders of the United States and Russia will discuss international problems in the format of video communication, including the situation in Syria, Libya, Iran, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov noted that the topic of conversation between Putin and Biden will also be NATO’s “provocative actions” near the Russian borders. “Naturally, Ukraine is a lot of controversy around Ukraine,” he added.

The Kremlin announced the date of the talks between Putin and Biden



According to The Washington Post, a November visit by CIA chief William Burns to Moscow was mainly devoted to organizing negotiations between Putin and Biden. In addition, the newspaper specified, the possibility of a personal meeting of the presidents at the beginning of next year was discussed.