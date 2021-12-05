“There will be a good sign for the Russians”: Kiev called on three Western countries to place soldiers in Ukraine – Gazeta.Ru

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov said that Britain, Canada and the United States should deploy their military in those areas of the country “that could become frontline positions in the event of a large-scale Russian attack.” Writes about this canadian edition The globe and mail…

He said he “found a split” in the NATO military alliance over how far to go in support of Ukraine. Canada, the United States and Britain were more likely to challenge the “aggressive behavior” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said, while countries such as Germany and France were hesitant.

Reznikov, who was named defense minister last month, has called on “Anglo-Saxon allies” to act “outside NATO” if necessary.

“It would be nice if Canadian instructors … were stationed in Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Odessa and on Zmeiny Island … Together with comrades from the United Kingdom, with guys from the United States, within the framework of bilateral platforms, without NATO. Three flags … should fly around these territories. It will be a good sign to the Russians that you are here, ”Reznikov said.

Over the past several weeks, Ukrainian and Western media have been reporting the alleged preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine. In particular, the agency Bloomberg citing sources, said: US intelligence believes that Russia can allegedly prepare an invasion of Ukraine in early 2022 and conduct it from three directions – from the Crimea, on the mainland and through Belarus.

Previously in the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service compared present-day Ukraine with Georgia in 2008.