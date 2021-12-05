This is a beauty! Arzamasova on her birthday repeated the famous image of Julia Roberts

Elizaveta Arzamasova The actress for the gala dinner dressed up as the heroine of the movie “Pretty Woman”.

The star of “Daddy’s Daughters” Elizaveta Arzamasova celebrated her 26th birthday in the company of her husband Ilya Averbukh in Dubai. They arrived at the resort early for an unforgettable holiday.

Averbukh has prepared a lot of surprises for his beloved. In the morning they went on a camel ride in the desert, then went for a ride in a hot air balloon, and in the evening they had a romantic dinner in a restaurant of one of the skyscrapers, from where a gorgeous view of Dubai opens.

For dinner, Arzamasova chose an image that she borrowed from the movie “Pretty Woman”. Like Julia Roberts in the famous picture, she appeared in a brown dress with large white polka dots. Talia Arzamasova, like Vivan from the film, was emphasized with a wide white belt, and put on a feminine hat on her head.

The actress posted footage from the dinner in Instagram stories. A sparkling tower is visible in the background, live music sounds.

“Thank you, my beloved husband, for an endlessly beautiful day!” She wrote.

Arzamasova actively shares photos and videos from her vacation. The day before, she posted a photo in an oversized T-shirt, which she coquettishly pulled off her shoulder.