Tom Cruise, Emma Watson, J. Lo told how to increase height and chest with clothes

Not all stars have model parameters. But they are all beautiful in their own way: miniature and tall, thin and curvaceous. When celebrities gather for social events, everyone wants to look their best.

To do this, they use the advice of makeup artists, hairdressers and stylists. These specialists are among those who help the stars to feel unique and confident.

Let's talk about clothing style life hacks that visually make artists taller and slimmer.

Tom’s height is 169 centimeters. But when he stands next to his high colleagues at public events, he does not seem lower. And all because the artist puts on shoes with heels, and inside it also inserts inserts that raise the heels from 5 to 7 centimeters. As a result, the actor can add 12 centimeters to the height. This makes him feel more confident.

If the dress is several sizes larger, it can be glued to the figure using double-sided tape. This rule is actively used by the star of the Harry Potter film series – Emma Watson. In addition, she can often be seen in mini dresses that visually make legs longer… She avoids midi or knee-length outfits (+/- a few centimeters): such things visually divide the figure in half – and the person seems shorter.

Jennifer Garner

Public Event Actress Most Often Chooses long dresses in black or monochrome, because it helps to visually be taller and slimmer. Less commonly, she can be seen in bright outfits in red, blue or pastel shades. Optional star puts on special slimming underwear, which makes the figure more athletic and fit. Also, such underwear is used by Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Selena Gomez and Eva Longoria.

American actress Nicole Richie is complex about her breast size. And in order to give yourself confidence, going out on the red carpet, the star uses special silicone padsthat visually make the bust look larger, leaving an aesthetic appearance. One has only to remember that such a life hack is best used in the cool season, because these linings can come off in summer.

Jennifer Lopez

Fashion designer and American actress Jennifer Lopez predominantly chooses high-waisted clothes… These can be skirts, jeans, or trousers. The artist’s height is 164 centimeters, and she knows that with this trick she will visually appear taller.

Victoria Beckham

The singer, model, business woman and designer knows exactly what will help to adjust the figure and be visually taller. For this she replenishes wardrobe with monochrome things – one color and no sharp contrasts.

