Torchlight Procession of Opponents of Antique Measures Condemned in Germany | News from Germany about Germany | Dw

German politicians condemned the torchlight procession of opponents of coronavirus restrictions in the town of Grimma near Leipzig in eastern Germany. “What we saw in Grimm is not a legitimate protest,” – said on Saturday, December 4, acting. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.

“This torchlight procession is the organized intimidation of a government official. It reminds me of the darkest pages of German history,” he added. And about. The head of the German Interior Ministry pointed out that the possible introduction of compulsory vaccination could lead to the radicalization of individuals among anti-vaccines. “Law enforcement agencies must be extremely vigilant,” Seehofer emphasized.

A day earlier, in Grimm, about 30 people marched with torches in front of the house of Saxony’s Regional Minister of Health, Petra Köpping. The protesters whistled and shouted towards the minister’s house, which was at that moment in the building. When the police appeared, the protesters fled. Freie Sachsen (“Free Saxony”), an organization recognized in Germany as right-wing extremist and anti-constitutional, writes on Twitter about the action.

Police identified 25 participants in the torchlight procession

The police were able to find some of the demonstrators and identified 25 of them. Cases were opened against them on violation of the law on freedom of peaceful assembly and coronavirus restrictions. Law enforcement agencies are also investigating other possible violations.

Köpping’s support was expressed by the co-chair of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Saskia Esken. “Even if a couple of people try to cause fear and horror, reasonable and responsible people make up the majority, and they are on your side!” – she wrote on Twitter.

The Prime Minister of the federal state of Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann, like Seehofer, compared the incident with the “methods of storm troops” of the time of National Socialism.

