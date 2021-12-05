Torchlight Procession of Opponents of Antique Measures Condemned in Germany | News from Germany about Germany | Dw

German politicians condemned the torchlight procession of opponents of coronavirus restrictions in the town of Grimma near Leipzig in eastern Germany. “What we saw in Grimm is not a legitimate protest,” – said on Saturday, December 4, acting. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.
“This torchlight procession is the organized intimidation of a government official. It reminds me of the darkest pages of German history,” he added. And about. The head of the German Interior Ministry pointed out that the possible introduction of compulsory vaccination could lead to the radicalization of individuals among anti-vaccines. “Law enforcement agencies must be extremely vigilant,” Seehofer emphasized.
A day earlier, in Grimm, about 30 people marched with torches in front of the house of Saxony’s Regional Minister of Health, Petra Köpping. The protesters whistled and shouted towards the minister’s house, which was at that moment in the building. When the police appeared, the protesters fled. Freie Sachsen (“Free Saxony”), an organization recognized in Germany as right-wing extremist and anti-constitutional, writes on Twitter about the action.
Police identified 25 participants in the torchlight procession
The police were able to find some of the demonstrators and identified 25 of them. Cases were opened against them on violation of the law on freedom of peaceful assembly and coronavirus restrictions. Law enforcement agencies are also investigating other possible violations.
Köpping’s support was expressed by the co-chair of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Saskia Esken. “Even if a couple of people try to cause fear and horror, reasonable and responsible people make up the majority, and they are on your side!” – she wrote on Twitter.
The Prime Minister of the federal state of Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann, like Seehofer, compared the incident with the “methods of storm troops” of the time of National Socialism.
The fourth wave of the covid pandemic in Germany
Sad statistics
In one of the cemeteries in Bonn, a man grieves for his wife. She is one of more than 100 thousand people in Germany who have died due to infection with the coronavirus. In recent days in Germany, the number of deaths from covid began to rise sharply again. If on October 1, 66 people died, then in the fourth week of November the average daily rate was more than 200 deaths.
One final caveat
Coffins near the crematorium oven. On the lid of one of them, the funeral agency says “crown” in chalk – as a warning to the staff of the crematorium. As in the past, the victims of the pandemic continue to be elderly people who have not been vaccinated. However, the number of cases when vaccinated people get sick with covid is also growing.
Older people are more at risk than others
An employee of a nursing home near Berlin is testing an elderly man for the coronavirus. In the past weeks, there have been many cases of infection among residents of nursing homes, some of whom have died. Therefore, in Germany, the discussion about the compulsory vaccination of the personnel of such institutions does not stop. Italy, France and Greece have already introduced it, in Austria such a measure is planned for the near future.
Regular tests in kindergartens and schools
Coronavirus tests in schools and kindergartens have become commonplace for most children. No other population group is tested for covid as often and thoroughly. Despite this, the infection rate among children aged 5 to 14 is three times higher than the average in Germany. Many parents are hoping for early admission to the use of vaccines for children.
Doctors sound the alarm
A doctor examines a patient in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital Leipzig. Until now, the workload of German hospitals has not reached the level of last winter, but doctors are sounding the alarm. In Saxony, some clinics are preparing for a triage (distribution of patients into groups based on urgency), as they fear that they will soon be unable to provide all the necessary assistance in full.
Patients stay in intensive care units for a long time
Patient in the intensive care unit of the city clinic of Dresden. In Germany, the hospital occupancy rate is used to assess the current situation. It is considered controversial because it reflects the spread of infection with a delay. In addition, many hospital patients are now younger than in the past three waves of the pandemic. They stay in intensive care units longer.
Public transport control
In public transport, the 3G rule has been in effect since last week – for traveling on buses and trains, you must present either a vaccination certificate, or a certificate of transferred covid, or a negative test for coronavirus. They must be supervised by bus drivers or train conductors. In addition, wearing a protective mask is still mandatory in transport. For violations – a fine of 150 euros.
My home is my office
Those who can work from home are strongly encouraged to do so. Only in June, companies canceled the obligation to provide the maximum number of employees with the opportunity to work remotely. This rule is now returning to reduce the number of people-to-people contacts. Therefore, many Germans are working again at their home desk – or on the couch.
Christmas gingerbread or lockdown?
In many cities in Germany, for example in Freiburg, Christmas markets are opened in compliance with a number of rules and with a limited number of visitors. However, due to extremely high infection rates in Bavaria and Saxony, they decided to abandon them this year. In Bavaria, a lockdown is being introduced in communities in which the infection rate has exceeded 1000 cases per 100 thousand population per week.
Get vaccinated without leaving your car
The vaccination campaign is stalled, so the German government decided to rely on readily available offers again: mobile vaccination stations or vaccine drive-in, when you can get an injection without leaving your car. In addition, Germans are strongly advised to get a booster vaccine so that, as future chancellor Olaf Scholz put it, make themselves “winter-hardy.”
Booster shots and regular tests
Booster vaccinations are necessary due to the fact that the number of people who have contracted the coronavirus is constantly growing, although they have been vaccinated. Otherwise, only one thing helps – regular tests! Therefore, the German authorities, a month after the introduction of fees for tests, again decided to make them free for everyone – both vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Author: Sergey Gushcha, Thomas Lachan
