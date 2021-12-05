Toyota suddenly decided to stop selling cars with internal combustion engines in Europe by 2035

More recently, representatives of the largest automaker in the world – Toyota Motor Corporation, tried to convince the public that the production of electric vehicles causes more damage to the environment than the operation of hybrids, and only hydrogen fuel cells were considered as an alternative to internal combustion engines. European authorities have almost unanimously decided to ban sales of cars with internal combustion engines from 2035, and now Toyota is forced to adapt to the new conditions.

Toyota’s conservatism can be traced in many of the company’s decisions, but in the case of the transition to electric traction, sound financial calculation also figured. Having invested huge amounts of money in both expanding the range of hybrids and developing hydrogen-fueled cars, Toyota was not ready to abandon these lines of business in favor of battery-electric vehicles. A symbolic step was the recent demonstration by representatives of Toyota of a power plant based on a traditional internal combustion engine, converted to consume hydrogen as a fuel. In a word, everything was done in the public sphere in order to convince the public of the advisability of the existence of a reasonable alternative to the transition to battery electric vehicles.

All the more surprising is the publication on the pages of the Bloomberg website, in which Toyota representatives announced the company’s readiness to stop selling cars with internal combustion engines in Europe by 2035. In Western Europe, the company will bring its zero-emission vehicle share to half of the primary market by the end of the decade. Considering that in 2025 this share will barely exceed 10%, the goals are set very aggressive.

At the same time, Toyota’s management expresses the hope that the European authorities, for their part, will make every effort to develop the charging infrastructure and transform the energy industry in order to switch to renewable sources. This applies to the development of the European network of both charging stations and hydrogen refueling stations. It should be added that there is no unanimity within Europe about the timing of the abandonment of internal combustion engines. If Germany is ready to cross this line by 2030, then France is asking for an increase in the allowable sales time for rechargeable hybrids, and Italy is trying to lobby for the interests of manufacturers of sports cars with powerful gasoline engines, seeking an indefinite lifting of the ban on their implementation.

Toyota’s closest competitor in the global marketplace is Volkswagen, and the European concern has set very aggressive targets for the transition to battery-electric vehicles. In Europe, it will stop selling cars with internal combustion engines by 2035. The American corporation Ford Motor expects to completely switch to electric traction by 2030; manufacturers of some niche models are ready to do this even earlier. Toyota officials have long insisted that promises like this will not cut real greenhouse gas emissions, and it would be better to bet on the proliferation of plug-in hybrids until technology makes battery-electric vehicles more affordable.

It is noticeable that Toyota has begun to change its stance on electric vehicles. Next year, the bZ4X electric crossover will hit the global market, and six more family models will appear before the middle of the decade. The sister SUV, the RZ, from Lexus, will be unveiled in the next six months and will help Toyota double the number of its luxury cars sold in Europe by 2025. In China, it was decided to compete for a place in the local electric vehicle market with an affordable sedan using BYD LFP batteries.

Substantial funds will be invested by the Japanese auto giant in increasing the production of traction batteries. They are already used in Toyota and Lexus hybrids, but now no more than 6 GWh of equivalent batteries are produced annually. By the end of the decade, the company expects to increase this figure to 200 GWh.

The direction of hydrogen transport will not be abandoned either. The passenger model Mirai of the second generation, although it lags behind in popularity from competing cars of the brands Hyundai and Kia, is increasing its own sales volumes at a steady pace. In total, Toyota has sold nearly 20 million traction-electric vehicles throughout its history, although most of them are combustion-engine hybrids. Next month, a plant in Belgium will begin production of second-generation hydrogen fuel cells, which will also find applications in freight and rail transport, as well as buses and ships.

Hydrogen transport has an important advantage – it takes much less time to replenish the power reserve than battery transport, and the payload is not concealed by the mass of traction batteries. Toyota admits that it is difficult to judge which technology will work best, so it makes sense to try different approaches to reduce carbon emissions.