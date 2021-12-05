Treasure at Mont Blanc. The climber will receive half of the gems found eight years ago

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
26

Mont blanc

Photo author, Getty Images

Photo caption,

It is believed that the treasure box may have ended up on the glacier as a result of Air India plane crashes in 1950 or 1966.

The French climber who found a box of emeralds, sapphires and rubies in Mont Blanc eight years ago has now received half of the jewels.

An undisclosed climber found a metal box on a glacier on Mont Blanc in 2013. On the bags of jewelry one could discern the inscription “Made in India”, so the French authorities assumed that they belonged to someone from the passengers of the Indian liner that crashed at Mont Blanc more than half a century ago.

The lucky climber honestly, as it should be according to French law, took the find to the police and was still waiting to see if there were any relatives of the owner of the jewelry.

But they were not found, and now, after eight years, the authorities of the Chamonix commune, where Mont Blanc is located, according to the law, divided the jewels in half with the climber. Each half costs about 150 thousand euros.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here