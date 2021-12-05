The former head of the White House, Donald Trump, rudely condemned the chairman of the US Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milli. Express reports about it on December 5.

According to the newspaper, the ex-president called Milli a “damn idiot” because the US left military equipment in Afghanistan. Trump recalled the words of the chief general that with the withdrawal of American troops it would be cheaper to leave all the equipment in the country than to export it.

“You have a $ 50 million aircraft. You have a great $ 29 million helicopter. We had all types of helicopters. Many of them are brand new. Literally out of the box. Do you think it’s cheaper to leave it there so they can get it than to fill it with half a tank of gas and take it to Pakistan or fly back to our country? ” – Trump recalls his dialogue with Millie.

Trump said that then he received a positive answer from the general to his question and at that moment realized that Millie was a “damn idiot.”

On October 10, the former US president said that Russian and Chinese specialists were studying helicopters abandoned by the Americans in Afghanistan in order to create better weapons.

As Trump said earlier, the United States left military equipment worth $ 85 billion in Afghanistan. The politician clarified that expensive Blackhawk helicopters may be at the disposal of Russia and China.

In September, REN TV journalists managed to get to the largest American base Bagram in Afghanistan, which the US military was leaving in a hurry. Leaving the facility on an emergency basis, US military personnel left behind billions of dollars worth of property. Computers, telephones, weapons, equipment, including expensive plasma TVs, remained at the base.

On September 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the withdrawal of US troops and their allies from Afghanistan could be compared to a flight. According to him, after the aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan, a common and coordinated line of risks is needed.

As the Russian leader pointed out on September 9, the “authors of the experiments” in Afghanistan withdrew, and the consequences have to be eliminated by the entire world community. The crisis in the country is the result of an irresponsible policy of imposing other people’s values ​​from outside.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated in May 2021 after the start of the withdrawal of American troops who had been in the country since 2001. Militants of the radical Taliban movement (an organization that is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) launched an offensive on the country’s major cities and entered Kabul on August 15, announcing the end of the war. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on the same day.