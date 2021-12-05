Trump calls the head of the US General Staff an idiot – Gazeta.Ru

Former United States President Donald Trump, speaking at a meeting organized by the conservative organization Turning Point Action, called the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milli, “a fucking idiot”, commenting on the Pentagon’s refusal to return weapons from Afghanistan, the newspaper reported. The daily express…

Trump said that during his presidency, when the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan was discussed, he said that the United States should remove all its military equipment “to the last tent, to the last nut.”

Mark Millie, as the head of the American General Staff and chief military adviser to the President of the United States, then said that he would have to leave most of the equipment. Milli noted that leaving combat helicopters, planes, armored vehicles and weapons would be cheaper than taking all this even to neighboring Pakistan.

“That’s when I realized he was a fucking idiot,” Trump said.

