Trump’s company has raised $ 1 billion in investment for a new social network. But he does not disclose investors

Donald Trump’s company, which is launching a new social network, said it had raised $ 1 billion from investors prior to its scheduled listing.

On Saturday, Trump Media & Technology Group, along with its partner Digital World Acquisition, announced it had received a billion dollars from a group of various institutional investors, without disclosing details. According to some reports, the entire project is now valued at $ 4 billion.

“The billion dollars sends an important signal to the tech giants that it is time to end censorship and political discrimination,” the former US president said.

Trump Media & Technology Group intends to launch Truth Social early next year.

