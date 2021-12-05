Trump’s company has raised $ 1 billion in investment for a new social network. But he does not disclose investors

2 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images

Donald Trump’s company, which is launching a new social network, said it had raised $ 1 billion from investors prior to its scheduled listing.

On Saturday, Trump Media & Technology Group, along with its partner Digital World Acquisition, announced it had received a billion dollars from a group of various institutional investors, without disclosing details. According to some reports, the entire project is now valued at $ 4 billion.

“The billion dollars sends an important signal to the tech giants that it is time to end censorship and political discrimination,” the former US president said.

Trump Media & Technology Group intends to launch Truth Social early next year.

Twitter and Facebook blocked Trump following the storming of the Capitol in January, claiming the former president provoked the unrest and could do so again.

Trump rebuffs tyranny

“As our balance sheet expands, Trump Media & Technology Group will take a stronger position to fight back the tyranny of tech giants,” Trump said.

Trump announced plans to launch Truth Social earlier this year, saying it will enable communication “without discrimination based on political ideology.”

Many Wall Street firms have scorned the opportunity to invest in the former president’s new project, according to Reuters. However, he was backed by some hedge funds, family investment companies and high net worth individuals.

This highlights the former president’s ability to attract strong financial backing despite criticism of his rule.

Trump was banned from mainstream social media after his supporters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington on January 6. This came after Trump announced major irregularities in the presidential election last year, however, without providing evidence.

At the time of the blocking, he had 89 million followers on Twitter, 33 million on Facebook and 24.5 million on Instagram, according to the Trump Media & Technology Group website.

Trump’s social media shares will start trading on the stock exchange after the merger with Digital World Acquisition, but the plans have already caused discontent.

Last month, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the planned merger for a potential violation of securities laws.

Truth Social is slated to launch in the first quarter of 2022. This is the first of three phases of Trump’s campaign, followed by the streaming service TMTG +, which will offer live entertainment, news and podcasts.