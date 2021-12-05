Trump’s media company raised $ 1 billion on social media – RBK

TMTG is developing TRUTH Social, Trump’s social network, which he positions as an alternative to the “liberal media consortium”

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), owned by former US President Donald Trump, which is building his TRUTH Social, has raised $ 1 billion in investment.

“$ 1 billion is an important signal for Big Tech: censorship and political discrimination must stop. America is ready for [запуску] TRUTH Social – a platform that will not discriminate [пользователей] on the basis of political ideology, “- quoted in the statement, said Trump.

TMTG will receive these funds from a group of investors following a merger with SPAC-based company Digital World Acquisition, through which Trump plans to go public.

Earlier, TMTG reported that the social network will start working in test mode for a limited number of invited users in November, and a full launch is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.