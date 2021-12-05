Trump’s new social network attracts $ 1 billion in investments – Gazeta.Ru

Former US President Donald Trump’s social media project has attracted $ 1 billion in investment. This is stated in the statement Trump Media & Technology Group…

At the same time, the former American leader noted that the funds raised in the venture are “an important signal to the largest technology companies that censorship and political discrimination must end.”

“America is ready for TRUTH Social, a platform that will not discriminate on the basis of political ideology,” Trump said, stating that the project will get stronger in the future and will be able to resist the “tyranny” of the largest IT companies.

Previously reportedthat the company planned to attract investment by selling shares to hedge funds (private equity funds) and family offices.

In October, Trump’s company announced on the creation of a new social network TRUTH Social, which will become a rival to the liberal media. The politician himself said that he created a new social network to resist the tyranny of “big technologies”.

Soon Trump accused in using the source code of another company for his social network.