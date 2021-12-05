UK has tightened rules for entering the country due to COVID – RBC

Photo: Frank Augstein / AP



From 4 a.m. on December 7, everyone entering the UK over 12 years old will be required to provide negative PCR or LFD test results, the British government said. Tests must be done prior to leaving for Britain.

A day earlier, starting December 6, Nigeria will be added to the “red list” of countries for travel. That is, for everyone who has been in Nigeria in the past ten days, an entry ban will be imposed. The prohibition does not apply to citizens of Great Britain and Ireland, reported UK Health Minister Sajid Javid on Twitter. The British and Irish will be able to return to the country, but will have to be quarantined at the designated location.

According to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, new restrictions are needed to slow the spread of the new omicron strain in the UK, while scientists will figure out its ability to spread and the effectiveness of vaccines, writes Reuters. The total number of confirmed omicron-strain cases in the country is 160, according to the UK Health Safety Agency.

The Omicron coronavirus strain first emerged on November 11 in South Africa. British scientists reported that the new strain may be more dangerous than the previous ones due to the speed of spread. The WHO has recognized omicron as a threat, due to suspicions that existing vaccines may be ineffective against this strain. The organization also said that those who have had a coronavirus have an increased chance of contracting the omicron. The UK has closed flights to South African countries after two cases of omicron-strain infection were detected in the country.