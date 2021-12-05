Ukraine needs to be forced to keep promises

Ukraine, Germany and France neglect their obligations under the Normandy format, Sergei Lavrov said

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

news from the plot War in Ukraine

Ukraine needs to be forced to comply with its obligations under the Minsk agreements, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. According to him, Kiev will not do anything if it is left alone “with its conscience.”

“If her [Украину] leave alone with herself, with her conscience – of course, she will not do anything. It must be forced, and this is exactly what the Normandy format was created for, “Sergei Lavrov said in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “on the TV channel” Russia 24 “.

The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Germany and France are also neglecting their responsibilities in the Normandy Four. Lavrov said that Moscow drew the attention of Berlin and Paris to the fact that they must be implemented.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine is using weapons in the Donbass that are prohibited by the Minsk agreements. The Kremlin later announced that Ukraine was not fulfilling its obligations, which it assumed in the Normandy format. Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, noted that the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the solution of the problem of exchange of prisoners is the only way to resolve the conflict in Donbass. At the same time, he stressed that Russia is not a party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.