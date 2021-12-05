Ukraine’s Defense Minister asks the United States and Great Britain to send troops. “There will be a good sign for the Russians”

Flags of the USA, Canada and Great Britain should fly over some cities of Ukraine, says Alexey Reznikov

Photo: the official website of the President of Ukraine president.gov.ua news from the plot War in Ukraine Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov called on the UK, Canada and the United States to send troops to his country. In his opinion, the armies should be deployed in those regions "which can become frontline positions in the event of a large-scale Russian attack." "It's important," he said. [Резников], will be placing soldiers of Canada, the United States and Britain in positions near the front line, "- quotes the words of Alexei Reznikov RIA Novosti with reference to the publication The Globe and Mail. Also, the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry called on the "Anglo-Saxon allies" to provide assistance to Kiev not only within the framework of NATO. In particular, he asked to send more military instructors to the country. According to Reznikov, "three flags" should develop on the territory of Kharkov, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Odessa and Snake Island: Canada, the USA and Great Britain. "It will be a good sign to the Russians that you are here," the defense minister said. Earlier, the German edition Bild published a "plan for the invasion" of Russia into Ukraine. According to sources of the publication in NATO, Moscow should launch an offensive against Kiev in the winter of 2022. According to the plan, it should go through three stages. In the final, Russian troops must besiege Kiev. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that German journalists "copied" the plan of attack from German documents from the times of the Third Reich. In particular, she drew attention to the fact that Lviv on the diagram is designated as "Lemberg". This is how the city was called by the Nazis during the Second World War.

