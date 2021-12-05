Ungrateful. How Amber Heard Ruined Johnny Depp | Person | The culture

Johnny Depp for a long time he was a favorite of Hollywood and an idol of the audience. He starred from early youth, played in films Tim Burton, Jim Jarmusch, Emir Kusturica, Terry Gilliam and Roman Polanski, was nominated for an Oscar three times and a dozen times for a Golden Globe. Already in the 2000s, he played Captain Jack Sparrow in the blockbuster series Pirates of the Caribbean, which made him one of the richest Hollywood actors – the fees for this role reached fabulous heights.

He was also a regular hero of the gossip – thanks to his relationship with popular actresses and models, including Jennifer Gray, Winona Ryder and Kate moss, and his long romance with Vanessa Paradis for almost a decade and a half, it attracted the attention of the press and the public. But in 2012 Johnny Depp broke up with Paradis, began dating an actress Amber Heard and thus signed the verdict for himself and his successful career.

Who is Amber Heard?

She was born on April 22 in 1986, when Johnny Depp was already playing his first roles; she began her acting career right after school – from the age of 17 she already starred in separate episodes of various TV series, then moved on to full-length films. True, the projects with her participation were not the most stellar – for example, the series “Secrets of Palm Springs”, where she had one of the main roles, was closed in the middle of the first season, and films like “Never give up” or “Welcome to Zombieland” only worked for the recognition of the actress.

Her acting fate changed in 2011, after participating in the film “The Rum Diary” – the adaptation of the novel of the same name writer and journalist Hunter S. Thompson… It was Johnny Depp’s production project, who starred in the film; Heard got the role of the beloved character of Depp. This relationship suddenly went off-set. The actress was 23 years younger than Depp, but such an age difference for Hollywood and in general for show business is considered insignificant.

Here comes Johnny

In principle, little interfered with the relationship between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Later it became known that Depp had actually parted with Vanessa Paradis for several years – despite having two common children, they were not married, so the breakup went relatively smoothly, albeit unexpectedly for the fans of the couple. However, according to another version, it was the dates of Depp and his partner in The Rum Diary that forced Paradis to finally decide on their joint future. Well, Heard took the newly-made bachelor into such a turn that his previous passions should have turned green with envy.

First of all, she put things in order in her career – trash like “Machete Kills” also appeared in it, but there was also “Girl from Denmark” Tom Hooper, which received four Oscar nominations and won one of them (the winner was Alicia Vikander – for the female supporting role). And then Amber Heard generally became part of the DC MCU, playing the superhero Meru in Justice League; she would later reprise the role in Aquaman and appear in Zach Snyder’s Justice League.

Everything was fine with her and on the personal front. In 2014, Heard and Depp announced their engagement, and in February 2015 they got married.

Expulsion from paradise

The idyll lasted, however, for a very, very short time. In May 2016 – after a year and three months of marriage – Amber Heard filed for divorce, citing some “irreconcilable differences.” She chose the time “suitable” – literally the day before, Depp’s mother died, and he was, to put it mildly, not in better shape for such news. The divorce proceedings continued for several more months and officially ended in January 2017, and unofficially drags on to this day.

The fact is that Heard did not limit herself to one streamlined wording about the disagreements. She told the press rather unsightly details about Depp’s personality, his addiction to drugs and alcohol, and that the popular actor does not shy away from assault; there was even presented photographic evidence that Depp loves to let go. And later, when the divorce was over, Heard wrote a large column in The Washington Post, in which she called herself a victim of domestic violence, and Depp was the culprit that her career almost ended. There was also a publication in the British The Sun, where Depp was not called the devil.

Hell for Johnny

In general, in reality, Johnny Depp’s relationship with Amber Heard led to the end not of her career, but of his. Already in 2017, Potter fans urged Warner Bros. to remove the actor from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, in which he played the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald; then they defended him, but not for long. The fact is that simultaneously with the divorce of this couple, the general situation unfolded in world show business – careers were crumbling producer Harvey Weinstein and Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, the #MeToo movement was gaining momentum, and revelations about the antics of former stars followed one after another. Depp got into this wave, and he was on the wrong side.

His trials with The Sun and personally with Amber Heard were not very successful, although there was not too much clear evidence of domestic violence on the part of Depp – on the contrary, much said that the actress herself had a bad character and that, perhaps, the victim was exactly her husband. There have even been calls on social media to shut Heard off professionally – for example, to remove her from all DC films. But it did not work with her, and Johnny Depp, as of 2021, has actually been expelled from the cinema. He retired from Fantastic Beasts (in the 3rd part he will be replaced Mads Mikkelsen), he has no new offers, and the only film with his participation that made it to the rental this year is “City of Lies”, filmed back in 2017.

Amber Heard, meanwhile, seems to be doing relatively well. Recently there was a series with her participation – “Confrontation” by Stephen King, soon she will appear in the second “Aquaman”. Well, the ongoing trials with Johnny Depp, apparently, do not bother her too much – in any case, she is still considered a victim of their relationship and, most likely, she will remain.