Unusual Azza Regis 902 cube case with Infinity Mirror surface presented

The American company Azza Technologies has presented an original computer case called Regis 902: the device has the shape of a cube that can be positioned at an angle on a special stand.

The novelty is made in black with golden accents. The exterior is finished with tinted tempered glass and aluminum mesh inserts. The Infinity Mirror front panel features multicolor, addressable ARGB lighting that uses multiple reflections to create an infinity effect.

Overall dimensions are 610 × 481 × 529 mm, weight – 12.5 kg. The use of ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards is allowed. Expansion slots are made according to the “7 + 3” scheme, which makes it possible to mount a large graphics accelerator vertically. The length of the latter can be up to 336 mm (320 mm when installed vertically).

The chassis has room for one 3.5 “drive and two 2.5” storage devices. The interface block contains standard headphone and microphone jacks, two USB 3.0 ports and a USB Type-C connector.

When using air cooling, you can use up to five fans with a diameter of 120 or 140 mm. In the case of a liquid circuit, two radiators up to 280 mm can be installed. The height of the processor cooler should not exceed 210 mm.