US and EU to hold talks on defense and security at the start of the new year

The United States and the EU have announced the start of a dialogue on defense and security, the first meeting within its framework will be held in early 2022, the State Department said. RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T22: 22

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The US and the EU have announced the start of a dialogue in the field of defense and security, the first meeting within its framework will be held in early 2022, the State Department said. with the participation of the US Department of State and the US Department of Defense, the European Commission, the European Defense Agency and the European External Action Service, “- said in a joint statement by the US Secretary of State and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, released by the press service of the US State Department. strong and effective European defense and the need to develop coherent and interoperable capabilities, the statement said. The sides reaffirmed their support for NATO-EU cooperation, the statement said.

