US to produce and deploy 480 nuclear bombs in Europe

The United States already stocks between 100 and 150 nuclear bombs for tactical aviation in Europe. Until 2025, the Americans will produce another 480 B61-12 nuclear bombs, which are an improved version of the B61-3, 4, 7 10 and 11 ammunition.

The B61-12 will enter service with the B-2 Spirit and B-21 Raider strategic bombers, as well as NATO fighter-bombers in Europe.

Thus, the tactical aviation nuclear potential of the United States in Europe will triple, excluding tactical artillery nuclear weapons.

The new bombs are designed to equip the F-35A, F-15E and F-16C / D, F / A-18 and Tornado fighter-bombers of the US Air Force and other NATO member countries.

The US National Nuclear Safety Administration (NNSA) said last week that Pantex, Texas, began production of new nuclear bombs in late November. The United States already possesses at least ten such ammunition, Interfax notes.

B61-12 bombs with a capacity of 0.3, 1.5, 10 or 50 kilotons will be placed in underground warehouses at air bases in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Turkey.

The peculiarity of the new aerial bomb is the tail unit, which makes the bomb more controllable and more accurate.

The innovation makes it possible not to launch a bomb with a parachute, but to drop it from an aircraft flying at high altitude, after which the bomb plans many kilometers, if necessary, “taxiing” to the target.