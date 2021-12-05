USA to prepare a program to work with local authorities in Georgia

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) plans to launch a new program to improve the efficiency of local government in Georgia. The agency has published a notice to organizations interested in the project. RT got acquainted with its content.

As USAID explained, the main goal of the Local Government Program is to improve the efficiency and accountability of local governments in Georgia. In addition, it is planned to improve the ability of government agencies to interact with citizens.

At the same time, the department noted that this project will contribute to the decentralization of power in the country.

“The program was designed specifically to support central-level structures in overseeing the implementation of the decentralization strategy, as well as to increase accountability among local governments,” the notice said.

As a result of the project, the American agency, among other things, expects to strengthen the legislative framework in Georgia, institutional capacity and partnership in the issue of decentralization.

According to the professor of the Department of Comparative Political Science of the RUDN University Yuri Pochta, USAID is a tool for spreading the influence of the West, and the United States in particular. Moreover, the agency operates in those countries where it is allowed, he told RT, commenting on the new program.

“Americans believe they are giving recipes for better governance. If the Georgians agree, then why not? For several years now, Ukraine has been undergoing a reform of local self-government and of the state organization in general. This is the implementation of the plan for globalization, Americanization, ”the Post said.

At the end of September, it became known about the intention of the American Agency for International Development to allocate about $ 23 million to Georgia for “solving problems”, including those related to the work of government bodies.