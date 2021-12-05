https://ria.ru/20211205/ushakov-1762245859.html
Ushakov assessed the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Biden after the teleconference
Ushakov appreciated the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Biden after the teleconference – Russia news today
Ushakov assessed the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Biden after the teleconference
The most difficult topics on the agenda can be discussed in a teleconference mode, said Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov, speaking about the upcoming conversation of the presidents … RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021
2021-12-05T13: 44
2021-12-05T13: 44
2021-12-05T13: 44
politics
USA
Dmitry Peskov
joe biden
NATO
Yuri Ushakov
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155543/25/1555432512_0:238:2795:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_ed80001d692586200472f8ea7e2ebb77.jpg
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, December 5 – RIA Novosti. The most difficult topics on the agenda can be discussed in a teleconference mode, said the aide to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov, speaking of the upcoming conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States. “Easy! Why not?” – he said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the channel “Russia 1.” When asked if there would be a live summit soon after the teleconference, Ushakov said that it was too early to talk about such an agreement. Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, as the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti earlier, is scheduled for Tuesday evening, they themselves will determine the time needed for the conversation. The White House also confirmed this date. According to White House spokesman Jen Psaki, the two leaders will discuss a range of topics “US-Russian relations, including strategic stability, cyberspace and regional issues.” the fight against climate change and the oil market. He said that Russia needs documented guarantees of further non-advancement of NATO to the east.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211204/peregovory-1762197825.html
https://ria.ru/20211204/putin-1762193220.html
USA
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155543/25/1555432512_32-0:2761:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1c0fc26529bc9a0d3cefa391b62927ea.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
politics, usa, dmitry sands, joe biden, nato, yuri ushakov, russia
Ushakov assessed the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Biden after the teleconference