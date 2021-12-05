Vin Diesel has publicly asked Dwayne Johnson to return to Fast and Furious

https://ria.ru/20211108/fast-1758014457.html
MOSCOW, November 8 – RIA Novosti. Vin Diesel posted on Instagram asking Dwayne Johnson to star in The Fast and the Furious 10, despite longstanding disagreements between the actors. In a few hours since its release, the post has received over a million views and thousands of comments. In them, users also urged Johnson to return to the project. However, the actor himself has not yet responded to the request of his colleague and fans. Dwayne Johnson appeared in four parts of the famous action movie. He starred in Fast and Furious from 2011 to 2019. In the films, he played special agent Luke Hobbs, who hunted down street racer Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his gang. The actors had a falling out on the set of Fast and Furious 8 (2017), allegedly over creative differences. Johnson announced in July that his days as Hobbs were “over.” Fast and Furious 10 is slated for release in April 2023.
MOSCOW, November 8 – RIA Novosti. Vin Diesel posted on Instagram asking Dwayne Johnson to star in The Fast and the Furious 10, despite longstanding disagreements between the actors.
“My little brother Dwayne, the time has come. The world is waiting for the tenth Fast and the Furious. You know perfectly well that my children call you Uncle Dwayne. There is no holiday that you do not congratulate each other. But the time has come. Many years ago I told you, that I’m going to fulfill my promise to Paul (referring to the deceased actor Paul Walker. – Ed.). I vowed that we will show the best ending in Fast and Furious 10. You have to appear in it. you are a very important role. No one else will play Hobbs like you. I hope that you will not fail and fulfill your destiny, “wrote Diesel.
In a few hours since its release, the post has received over a million views and thousands of comments. In them, users also urged Johnson to return to the project. However, the actor himself has not yet responded to the request of his colleague and fans.
Dwayne Johnson appeared in four parts of the famous action movie. He starred in Fast and Furious from 2011 to 2019. In the films, he played special agent Luke Hobbs, who hunted down street racer Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his gang.
Fast and Furious 10 is slated for release in April 2023.
