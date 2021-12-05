https://ria.ru/20211205/lokdaun-1762220401.html

January lockdown is getting more real

The virologist announced the condition for the introduction of a lockdown in January – RIA Novosti, 12/05/2021

January lockdown is getting more real

In the event of a severe course of the coronavirus due to the omicron strain and an overload of the medical system in January, they can extend the New Year holidays, he said in an interview with … RIA Novosti, 05.12.2021

2021-12-05T02: 18

2021-12-05T02: 18

2021-12-05T02: 18

spread of coronavirus

society

Botswana

South Africa

Dmitry Peskov

WHO

the Russian Academy of Sciences

health

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761031995_46 0:3011:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_d7ff4b8e9d3ae0e3245cc86e57272228.jpg

MOSCOW, December 5 – RIA Novosti. In the event of a severe course of coronavirus due to the omicron strain and overloading of the medical system in January, the New Year holidays can be extended, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Professor Petr Chumakov, said in an interview with Ura.ru. In his opinion, if the epidemiological situation in the country worsens, adoption This decision will be influenced by the factor of available beds. Earlier, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that it is too early to talk about the introduction of additional restrictions or the extension of the New Year holidays due to the next wave of COVID-19. A new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529 was discovered in Botswana and South Africa in mid-November. According to scientists, it differs in three dozen mutations in the S-protein and can be resistant to the protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated. The WHO recognized this option as “of concern” and assigned it the name “omicron” – after the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. The vaccine remains the most reliable way to protect against COVID-19. The head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that the number of cases among those who received an injection does not exceed three to four percent, and the number of severe cases is 0.03 percent.

https://ria.ru/20211204/omikron-1762190435.html

https://ria.ru/20211204/pandemiya-1762158637.html

Botswana

South Africa

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1b/1761031995_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b3f9620ef4e0f35424452c4db16beb19.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, botswana, south africa, dmitry sands, who, russian academy of sciences, health, mikhail murashko, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia, omicron-strain of coronavirus, petr chumakov