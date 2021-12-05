Virologist named the conditions for the introduction of a lockdown in January

Lockdown will be useless if Russians do not observe isolation

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU news from the plot Coronavirus COVID-19 The non-working days in January after the New Year holidays can be extended if the Omicron strain causes a severe course of the coronavirus and medicine is overloaded. This opinion was shared with a URA.RU correspondent by a virologist, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, head of the cell proliferation laboratory at the Engelgardt Institute of Molecular Biology, Pyotr Chumakov. "So far, little is clear about the Omicron strain. If it turns out that he still causes a severe form of the disease, then I think it is quite possible. There is no such thing yet. This will depend on the specific epidemiological situation. And then the authorities will make decisions based on the availability of free beds. The main factor is how well medicine copes with such an influx of patients. If there are problems with this, they will probably introduce them, "said Pyotr Chumakov. Nadezhda Loginina, immunologist-allergist, doctor of the highest category, candidate of medical sciences, emphasized that the decision to introduce additional non-working days is primarily for the state. "It's not for me to decide, but there is a sense to extend the holidays only when people observe the regime of self-isolation. If they do not comply with it, then it is better to give people the opportunity to work, "the doctor said. A new strain of the coronavirus "Omicron" was discovered in the Republic of South Africa (South Africa). The WHO has recognized that existing vaccines are ineffective against this COVID-19 strain. Two Russians who returned by private flight from South Africa were diagnosed with coronavirus.

