“We take ourselves too seriously” – why did Halle Berry personally take the Golden Raspberry?

In a video interview for Vanity Fair, Halle Berry explained why she came to the Golden Raspberry Awards to receive the Worst Actress award for her role as Catwoman in the film of the same name.

“I went to the Razzie Awards because I feel like we are all taking ourselves too seriously,” the actress told Vanity Fair. – If we get an Oscar, we feel like we are somehow better than the rest. But this is not the case. You have simply been recognized by your peers for what they consider to be stellar work. “

According to the star, it’s important to be able to admit defeat: “If you can’t be a good loser, you don’t deserve to be a good winner. So I went there and laughed at myself, ”says Berry.

At the ceremony itself in 2011, Halle comically gasped and shouted with happiness: “Thank you, thank you guys, I never thought … I would be here.”

Catwoman is a 2004 fantasy action movie about a superheroine dressed as a cat, directed by French filmmaker Jean-Christophe Komard (Pitof). In addition to Halle Belly, Benjamin Brett and Sharon Stone played in the film, but despite the star cast, the blockbuster flopped at the box office.